Why is Come Dine With Me not on and when does it start again?
TV

When is Come Dine With Me back on and how can you apply to be on the show?

Have no fear, it'll be back soon

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Come Dine With Me isn’t in its usual teatime slot on Channel 4 and we are feeling a little bereft. The long-running fave has now finished its run of new episodes.

But when will it be back on? And how can you apply to be on the show?

Why is Come Dine With Me not on and when does it start again?
When will Come Dine With Me be back? (Credit: Channel 4)

Why is Come Dine With Me not on and what’s on in its place on Channel 4?

The show – which features amateur home cooks hosting contestants each week – has now finished for a little while.

In its place is The Perfect Pitch, a series that shows campers testing out the best campsites across the country.

Why is Come Dine With Me not on and when does it start again?
The Perfect Pitch has taken the place of Come Dine With Me (Credit: C4)

Read more: Come Dine With Me: Viewers stunned seeing Bruce in the bath

They travel around each region to see who’s best.

But the question still remains – when will the hit cooking-show-with-a-difference be back on?

Why is Come Dine With Me not on and when does it start again?
How do you apply to be on Come Dine With Me? (Credit: Channel 4)

What do you do if you want to be on the show?

If you fancy being one of the diners on Come Dine With Me, there’s an easy process to follow.

By hitting this link here, you’ll be taken to the CDWM page where you can enter your details.

Read more: Come Dine With Me viewers divided as contestant Dazza cooks deep fried lasagne

At the moment the show is not taking applications, but it’s worth checking in every once in a while so you can log your interest.

After all, who doesn’t want to win a grand at the end of the week, meet new people and taste some amazing – and not so amazing – food?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

gino on this morning
This Morning: Gino D’Acampo stuns viewers with his appearance 
Katie Price news
Katie Price’s family releases statement after she’s rushed to hospital after car crash
Married At First Sight UK couple Tayah and Adam
Married At First Sight UK: Are Tayah and Adam having a baby? Are they even still together?
Katie Price
Katie Price taken to hospital after ‘drink-drive’ crash
Natasha Hamilton wedding
Natasha Hamilton wedding: Atomic Kitten singer looked ‘like a Hollywood star’ at her nuptials
Silent Witness Brother's Keeper cast: Who stars in episode seven of series 24?
Silent Witness Brother’s Keeper cast: Who stars in episode seven of series 24?