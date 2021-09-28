When is Come Dine With Me back on and how can you apply to be on the show?

Come Dine With Me isn’t in its usual teatime slot on Channel 4 and we are feeling a little bereft. The long-running fave has now finished its run of new episodes.

But when will it be back on? And how can you apply to be on the show?

When will Come Dine With Me be back? (Credit: Channel 4)

Why is Come Dine With Me not on and what’s on in its place on Channel 4?

The show – which features amateur home cooks hosting contestants each week – has now finished for a little while.

In its place is The Perfect Pitch, a series that shows campers testing out the best campsites across the country.

The Perfect Pitch has taken the place of Come Dine With Me (Credit: C4)

Read more: Come Dine With Me: Viewers stunned seeing Bruce in the bath

They travel around each region to see who’s best.

But the question still remains – when will the hit cooking-show-with-a-difference be back on?

How do you apply to be on Come Dine With Me? (Credit: Channel 4)

What do you do if you want to be on the show?

If you fancy being one of the diners on Come Dine With Me, there’s an easy process to follow.

By hitting this link here, you’ll be taken to the CDWM page where you can enter your details.

Read more: Come Dine With Me viewers divided as contestant Dazza cooks deep fried lasagne

At the moment the show is not taking applications, but it’s worth checking in every once in a while so you can log your interest.

After all, who doesn’t want to win a grand at the end of the week, meet new people and taste some amazing – and not so amazing – food?