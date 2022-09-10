When is Casualty on? BBC schedule confirms where you can watch the medical drama

Casualty is moving tonight after further schedule interruption was announced.

The medical drama usually airs on BBC One each Saturday night.

Casualty has moved to BBC Two for tonight’s episode (Credit: BBC)

But with the death of the Queen requiring rolling news coverage on the main channel, things have changed.

Instead Casualty will now air on BBC Two at 8.10pm.

The action-packed episode will see David finally coming face to face with Rob’s parents.

In the edition Susan confronts David about his real identity.

It turns out she read an article online about Ollie and is hurt that David hid the fact he is the father of a school shooter from her.

David tells her that he no longer thinks of Ollie as his son, only in the biological sense.

However Susan says their relationship has been built on a lie.

After Susan leaves, Rob’s mother Zoe Tranter enters the emergency department and David recognises her.

David assumes that Zoe deliberately overdosed to escape what happened.

He tries to convince her that the best way for them to cope is to distance themselves from the monsters their sons became.

However Zoe is disgusted by David and accuses him of being the monster for disowning his son.

She tells him that Rob will always be a part of her.

She explains she didn’t attempt to take her own life and only collapsed because she ran out of her epilepsy medication.

When Zoe’s husband Jack arrives at the hospital he’s only appalled by David’s attitude.

He confronts David and angrily accuses Ollie of being the ringleader of the school shooting.

David meets Rob’s parents in tonight’s Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile Tristan, who is the boyfriend of Faith’s daughter Natalia, sees this encounter.

He tells David that Ollie saw Natalia and chose not to kill her when he had the chance.

David is shocked and apologises to Zoe. She hopes things will get better for him.

Dylan urges David to go back home. David decides to go and see Susan and apologises for not being honest about Ollie.

Susan accepts but it’s clear their relationship is over for good.

David decides to visit Ollie’s grave and puts a photo of them both on the headstone.

