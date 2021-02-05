When is Ant McPartlin getting married and has he still stopped drinking?

Ant McPartlin joins Dec Donnelly on Friday Night Feast tonight but is he still not drinking?

Ant, 45, and his onscreen partner Dec have become one of the nation’s best-loved presenting duos.

And while it’s fantastic to have Ant back on our screens again, the past two years have seen huge changes in his life.

So what has happened to Ant?

Ant and Anne Marie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When is Ant Mcpartlin from getting married?

Ant was married to make-up artist Lisa Armstrong for 11 years, but they split in 2018.

However, he found love again with former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett.

The pair announced their engagement on Christmas Eve, 2020.

Ant told Digital Spy: “It was a lovely way to end the year. I’m a romantic at heart.

“You know, there were flowers and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely.”

It’s not clear when the wedding will take place.

Ant said things had been hard on Lisa (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Did Ant leave Lisa?

When Ant and Lisa’s break-up hit the headlines, the I’m A Celebrity and BGT host issued a statement.

“In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin,” it said.

I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners.

Reports claimed that his troubles were partly to blame for the split.

He told The Mirror in 2018: “I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners.”

Ant arriving at court (Credit: Jules / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Why did Ant McPartlin stop drinking?

In 2015, Ant went into hospital for a routine knee operation.

However, he took prescription drugs to ease the pain and began mixing the drugs with alcohol.

In 2018, Ant was involved in a car accident and was arrested for drink-driving.

It was then his battle with his addictions came to light.

Banned from driving for 20 months, he also took a year off from his work commitments to focus on his recovery.

During this time he issued a statement, and said: “My recovery is going very well and for that to continue having spoken to Dec and ITV, I have made the decision to take the rest of the year off.”

Ant is back to his best (Credit: I’m a Celebrity YouTube)

How long has he been sober for?

Since the accident and his subsequent arrest and fine, Ant has been sober.

In between his first stint in rehab and the car accident, Ant told The Sun: “I’ve taken a little break from booze. I’ve done two months and I’ll do a little bit longer.

“But I’m looking forward to having a pint. I can’t go to Australia and not have a cold one at the surf club with Dec.”

However, ever since the accident he has attended Alcoholics Anonymous.

The treatment affected him so much that he got the organisation’s logo tattooed on his left wrist, and ‘s’ from the word ‘sober’ tattooed on his right wrist.

He said of the tattoos: “It’s more about beliefs and principles and where your mind is at in terms of love and being of good service to other people, moving forward positively.

“It’s about how I am and how I will live my life in a good way.”

