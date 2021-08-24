The Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony takes place today and there’s plenty of great sporting action to watch.

The activities commence August 24 and carry on all the way until Sunday September 5, which means almost two weeks of viewing ahead.

What time is the Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony?

Fans can expect an eye-catching spectacle at the Olympic Stadium in Japan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When does the Paralympics 2020 opening ceremony start?

If you’re just back on track after the crazy scheduling for the main Olympics then you’ll be glad to know this even is a little more BST ‘friendly’.

The ceremony should kick off at around midday today and will carry on for roughly four hours.

Where can I watch the Paralympics in the UK?

Channel 4 has secured the rights for this one which means you’ll be able to catch the opening ceremony and all the action there.

What time does coverage start and who is presenting it?

Today’s coverage of the games starts at 11.30am. Wheelchair basketball legend Ade Adepitan is hosting.

Ade Adepitan will be hosting the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paralympic gold-winning wheelchair racer Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson joins Ade.

Commentators on the show will be Rob Walker and news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Where is the Paralympic opening ceremony taking place?

Much like the Olympics, the Paralympics are set in Tokyo.

The 68,000 capacity Japan National Stadium will hold the ceremony.

During the games, the venue is referred to as ‘the Olympic stadium’. It will also play host to the closing ceremony on September 5th.

What is the theme for the Paralympic opening ceremony?

The message organisers are hoping to convey during the festivities is a simple one.

There is a theme of peace, co-existence, sustainability, reconstruction, and inclusivity in order to captivate your imagination.

Talking about the event organisers said: “When people look back on the Tokyo 2020 Games in 50 or 100 years time, the Games should be seen to have been a catalyst for change in culture, society and values leading to the realisation of a more sustainable, spiritually richer, happier society.”

What event are you most looking forward to watching at the Paralympic Games? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment.