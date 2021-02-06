Saturday Night Takeaway is back very soon, and when it does start it could look different to past series.

Fans of the ITV programme, presented by Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly, have been eagerly awaiting the new series.

But when does it arrive on screens?

Viewers can’t wait for the new series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When does Saturday Night Takeaway 2021 start?

ITV has confirmed that the new series of Saturday Night Takeaway will be on in February.

An exact air date is yet to be revealed, however we think it’s safe to take a guess at February 2o, with The Masked Singer airing its final next week.

ITV tweeted in January: “Let the excitement begin. We just can’t wait till Saturday! #SaturdayNightTakeaway returns this February on ITV and

@ITVHub.”

One fan reacted: “Hurray! Really needed this back to help the weekends be better.”

Another said: “I cannot wait for this to be back.”

A third wrote: “Fantastic! Can’t wait!”

The show returns in February (Credit: ITV)

What will be different this year?

Aside from the usual social distancing measures we’re all living with at the moment, the series will have some new features.

In a chat with Digital Spy, Ant and Dec revealed the studio will feature a “virtual wall” in place of an audience – and it will be much more like a real audience.

Dec said: “Our audience on the night, on the virtual wall, will be an interactive part of the show… you don’t get that instant feedback, but that’s what we’re working on, on our virtual wall, to try and cut down delays to an absolute minimum and make it much more of a two-way exchange with our audience.”

The duo also revealed there would be a new sketch based on their other hit ITV series, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The new series of Saturday Night Takeaway will be a bit different (Credit: ITV)

New I’m A Celeb segment

The sketch, I’m A Celebrity, Get Out Of Me Ear, will see celebs wearing earpieces and following Ant and Dec’s mischievous instructions.

Ant said: “There’s a moment in the Mo one where he’s showing this manny or nanny around the house, and then we said to him, just say, ‘This is the en suite bathroom where the kids might want to have a bath at bathtime.’

“So, he opens the door. But we’ve placed in there this 70-year-old granny, who’s having a bubble bath.”

