The question on the lips of every Dancing On Ice fan – when does it start?! – has finally been answered by ITV.

Yes, after what seems like weeks of TV ads trailing the new series, the network has finally revealed when we can expect to see the new series on our screens.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the show’s cast were said to be “deeply concerned” that the entire thing would be cancelled because of the pandemic.

However, it seems like the virus won’t stop ITV pressing ahead with the series if today’s announcement is anything to go by.

Rebekah Vardy is among those signed up for Dancing On Ice 2021 (Credit: ITV)

‘Scrambling’ to save the new series

It was reported that Dancing On Ice bosses were left “scrambling” to save the series in the days after Boris Johnson announced England’s third lockdown.

Stars of the 2021 series – including Rebekah Vardy, Jason Donovan and Billie Faiers – were also left unable to train due to new restrictions.

A source told The Sun: “There’s people scrambling around backstage with no real idea how it’s going to come together. It’s a bit of a mess!” they added.

However, it appears the show has taken a tip from the last series of Strictly Come Dancing. The BBC show implemented a number of coronavirus measures during the 2020 series.

“They have upped the testing after the number of positive coronavirus results on Strictly. But the logistics of extra testing, social bubbles and staying distanced in the studio will all need to be worked out ASAP,” the source added.

Myleene Klass is also due to take part in the new series (Credit: ITV)

So when does the new series of Dancing On Ice start?

It appears it is full steam ahead for the start of the series. And ITV has now revealed the date of the launch show.

In a tweet, ITV revealed: “Confirmed: Dancing on Ice returns Sunday 17 January at 6pm on ITV.

“Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert ice panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.”

Confirmed: Dancing on Ice returns Sunday 17 January at 6pm on ITV. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert Ice Panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo. #dancingonice pic.twitter.com/zETcT50k6K — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) January 6, 2021

Pros and celebs nervous

However, despite news of a start date, the celebs and their professional partners are said to be nervous about the launch show.

By now, the celebs should be whizzes on the ice.

However, the pandemic has meant they haven’t been able to practise as much as in previous series.

The source added: “Everyone is worried to be honest. They can’t practice and the celebs are nowhere near the standard they usually are.”

