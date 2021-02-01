When does Call The Midwife start? Filming on series 10 to finish ‘very soon’

When does Call The Midwife start and what is the new series about?

It’s all fans of the beloved BBC period drama will have been thinking about since the programme returned to screens over the festive period for a Christmas special.

What do we know about the next series?

Filming on Call The Midwife series 10 should finish ‘very soon’ (Credit: BBC)

When does Call The Midwife series 10 start?

New episodes of the programme are due to hit screens later this year.

The BBC is yet to announce an exact air date, though.

However, the show is confirmed to be arriving in 2021.

Thankfully, fans shouldn’t have to wait too much longer.

An update on the programme’s Facebook page on January 30 revealed that filming on the drama “continues apace” and would finish “very soon”, despite the difficulties of shooting in the middle of a pandemic.

It teased: “We’re delighted to say that our tenth series filming continues apace, despite the obvious delays and challenges of the past year.

“Very soon we hope to be able to finish filming for the whole series… by which time we can then look forward to showing you the results!

“Call The Midwife returns with a brand new series 10 in 2021 xx.”

The update also revealed the show was filming scenes set in the summer during the cold weather.

On Instagram, one fan said: “Really appreciate the filming of this show in such difficult times and temperatures. I’ve found myself re-watching the older seasons over and over this last year.”

Another commented: “Thank you to all for [your] dedication. We, the fans, appreciate you. Love this series.”

A third put: “Can’t wait to see season 10, you all are so amazing.”

A fourth wrote: “Can’t wait! I don’t know if I’ve ever watched an episode without crying!”

New episodes of Call The Midwife will air later this year (Credit: BBC)

What will happen in Call The Midwife series 10?

The events of the new series will take place in 1966.

The BBC is yet to reveal plot details, although a number of famous historical events happened that year and could feature in the story in some way.

These include England’s 4-2 victory over West Germany in the World Cup and Labour’s Harold Wilson becoming Prime Minister after a snap election.

There was also the Aberfan disaster, which saw a colliery spoil tip collapse and bury part of the Welsh village, claiming 144 lives – including 116 children.

Jenny Agutter in the Call The Midwife 2020 Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of series 10?

The Christmas special included a number of series favourites, including Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Helen George (Trixie), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner) and Cliff Parisi (Fred Buckle).

Unfortunately, Nurse Valerie Dyer star Jennifer Kirby will not be in the new episodes as she has quit the show.

She revealed in August last year: “After four joyful years spent with Call The Midwife I have decided to say goodbye to Nonnatus, Val, and the wonderful cast, crew and production team.”

Will you be watching the new series of Call The Midwife, when it does start? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.