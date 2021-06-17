Alex Jones is set to welcome her third child this summer – but when does the star go on maternity leave from The One Show?

The presenter, 44, and her husband Charlie Thomson are already doting parents to sons, Teddy and Kit.

And the couple are counting down the weeks until they welcome their baby girl.

When does Alex Jones go on maternity leave? (Credit: BBC)

When does Alex Jones go on maternity leave?

The BBC are yet to announce Alex‘s final appearance on The One Show.

However, the host is preparing to leave in the next few months.

During a recent chat with HELLO! magazine, the star opened up on her maternity plans.

I’ll go off on that and I’ll probably stay off

She told the publication: “The show breaks for three weeks in the summer every year and that break will be in August this year.

“So I’ll go off on that and I’ll probably stay off. That’s the plan.”

The star, who is currently in her third trimester, is due to give birth in late August.

Furthermore, Alex also revealed that Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas will co-host the show together.

She then added: “Obviously during the pandemic we’ve had lots of people presenting with me, like Rylan and Michael Ball and Alex Scott has done some. I think it will just be a mix of all those people who are quite familiar to our audience.”

Ronan and Jermaine were recently announced as permanent presenters on the show last month.

However, it appears some viewers will miss Alex on their TV screens.

Following her pregnancy announcement, one said: “The only sad thing about your news is we won’t see you for a few months.”

A second added: “Please confirm you will be back on The One Show after maternity leave?”

ED! has contacted the BBC for further comment.

Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas recently joined Alex as permanent hosts (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones announces her baby news

The mum-of-two first announced her pregnancy news on The One Show in March.

She said: “It seems like a good time to share some news with everybody, and the crew and the studio.

“Lockdown has been anything but predictable and we’ve had some really unexpected news. Baby number three is on the way!”

Furthermore, she also thanked fans for their well wishes on social media.

Following the arrival of her son Kit, the presenter took eight months off to spend time with her newborn.

Just weeks after her return, Alex sadly waved goodbye to former co-host Matt Baker.

