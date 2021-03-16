Jonny Wilkinson must learn to survive the harsh conditions of Dartmoor country in his new Bear Grylls special but what do we know about him – who is his wife?

The former rugby star is taught key survival skills to weather this tough and isolated terrain.

He’s forced to climb 40 metres up a sheer cliff and cross ice cold rivers.

Will he prove to be a survivalist in the making?

The episode airs tonight on ITV at 8pm.

And to mark his exciting journey we take a look at his Jonny’s life and times…

Jonny with Bear on their ITV special (Credit: ITV)

How old is Jonny Wilkinson?

Jonny was born on May 25, 1979.

As of March 2021, he is 41.

When did he stop playing rugby?

Jonny was a professional rugby player for many years.

He played for Newcastle Falcons and Toulon and represented England and the British and Irish Lions.

As a professional rugby player, he is most fondly remembered for his drop goal which secured victory in the final seconds of the 2003 World Cup final against Australia.

Johnny retired from international rugby in 2011, but moved to the French club Toulon.

Jonny playing rugby with Toulon (Credit: SplashNews)

But Johnny announced he would be retiring from the sport all together in 2014.

He said at the time: “I‘d like to focus all my energy on the team and the final two games.

“It goes without saying that I have an enormous number of people to thank for their support from all around the world but especially here in France and in England.

“I sincerely thank you all for everything you have given me and for making these last 17 years something I will never forget.”

Who is Jonny Wilkinson’s wife?

Jonny married Shelley Jenkins on 28 October 2013.

She is a scaffolding company heiress and they’d been together for eight years at the time of their nuptials.

While in 2018, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

Jonny Wilkinson with his wife Shelley (Credit: SplashNews)

Do they have any children?

Jonny is believed to have one child with wife Shelly.

But they both deliberately keep their family out of the spotlight.

And not much else is known about their family life.

What is Jonny Wilkinson’s podcast called?

Jonny does not have his own podcast series.

However, he was interviewed in The High Performance podcast in its second series.

Here Jonny opened up about his mental health struggles and how he has now found peace in both his personal and professional life.

Jonny with Prince Harry in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Jonny said about mental health?

Jonny has spoken about struggling with both anxiety and depression.

While speaking to The Guardian he said of his anxiety: “When I was younger it was 50-50, half of me was loving the game, half was worrying about what would happen if it went wrong.

“And as I got older that ratio became 70-30, then 85-15, and it left so little space for joy.”

Jonny now incorporates Buddhism principles into his lifestyle and is also fascinated with Quantum Physics.

In fact, he says these have helped him become a much happier and more present person.

He has said on his new way of thinking: “Quantum physics helped me to realise that I was creating this destructive reality and that all I needed to do to change it was to change the way I chose to perceive the world.

“I do not like religious labels, but there is a connection between quantum physics and Buddhism, which I was also getting into.

“Failing at something is one thing, but Buddhism tells us that it is up to us how we interpret that failure.”

