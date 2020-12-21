Only Fools And Horses legend David Jason is the subject of a new Christmas documentary on Channel 5 tonight (Monday December 21).

The show – David Jason: Britain’s Favourite Star – promises a look back at his amazing career.

Sir David, 80, has been a star on our TVs since the 1970s, and has made iconic characters his own.

But what are his career highlights, and when can you watch him over the Christmas schedules?

Sir David starred in Open All Hours from the mid-1970s onwards (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What are the early career highlights of David Jason?

Sir David’s illustrious career began in the 1960s, when he appeared with future Monty Pythons Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin in ITV series Do Not Adjust Your Set.

After bit-parts in comedy and variety shows throughout the 1970s, he teamed up with the late Ronnie Barker for two landmark series.

The first was Open All Hours (which ran from 1976 to 1985), where he played dreamer Granville.

He then also landed a recurring role in Ronnie Barker’s prison sitcom, Porridge, as elderly inmate Blanco.

When did David first appear in Only Fools And Horses?

In 1981, Sir David landed the role of Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in the London-based sitcom Only Fools And Horses.

Appearing alongside Nicholas Lyndhurst and Lennard Pearce (who played brother Rodney and Grandad respectively), it became a huge hit.

Del Boy became one of the great comic characters of all time.

When Pearce died in 1984, he was replaced by Buster Merryfield, who played Uncle Albert.

Sir David starred in The Darling Buds Of May (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What are David’s other career highlights?

In 1991 – at the height of his Del Boy fame – Sir David took the role of Pop Larkin in ITV’s adaptation of the HE Bates novel, The Darling Buds Of May.

The gentle, rural drama was another huge hit, and also starred Catherine Zeta-Jones in an early role.

Around that same time, he also starred in ITV crime drama, A Touch Of Frost, which he appeared in over the course of the next 18 years.

He also returned to Open All Hours in 2013, with a sequel series – Still Open All Hours.

David, wife Gill and daughter Sophie Mae (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is David Jason married?

Sir David was in a long-term relationship with actress Myfanwy Talog for 18 years.

But tragedy struck in 1995 when she tragically died from breast cancer.

Sir David, who had nursed her until the end, created The David Jason Trust in her memory, which helps terminally-ill children.

Six years later, he became a father for the first time in 2001 when his girlfriend, Gill Hinchcliffe, gave birth to a baby girl.

Gilliand and Sir David married in 2005.

David as Del Boy in Heroes And Villains (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Where can you watch Christmas episodes of Only Fools And Horses?

There’s good news for Only Fools fans this Christmas.

UKTV channel, Gold, is showing a raft of classic festive episodes from the series.

On Christmas Day there’s the episode Heroes And Villians at 2pm, Modern Man is on at 3.20pm and Time On Our Hands is on at 4.40pm.

Gold is showing classic episodes throughout the whole week, and on Boxing Day and December 27, so check your TV listings for more details.

David Jason: Britain’s Favourite Star is on Channel 5 tonight (Monday December 21) at 9pm