What’s on TV this weekend? From Happy Birthday Mr Bean to Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown

What’s on TV this weekend? There are a ton of programmes to sink your teeth into, from brand new quiz shows to new characters in established dramas and more.

Read on to find out what’s on this Saturday and Sunday (January 9-10) and see what you really shouldn’t miss!

The Masked Singer continues (Credit: Bandicoot TV / ITV)

What’s on TV this weekend – Saturday

The Masked Singer – ITV at 7pm

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday! They’ve already unmasked Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Mel B.

And now, viewers will be guessing at the identities of the remaining singers – including Swan, Robin, Dragon, Badger and Sausage.

Paramedic Leon is joining Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Casualty – BBC One at 7.45pm

In Saturday’s episode of the popular BBC medical drama, Faith is set to confront Lev about his secret.

What’s more, viewers will get to meet new paramedic Leon Cook, played by TV and film star Bobby Lockwood.

ITV is airing the second episode of The Voice (Credit: ITV)

The Voice UK – ITV at 8.30pm

It’s the second episode of the series this weekend and the four coaches – Olly Murs, Tom Jones and Will.i.am and newcomer Anne-Marie – will once again be selecting their teams through blind auditions.

The Chase favourite Paul has his own quiz show (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown – ITV at 10pm

This is a brand new TV-themed quiz show hosted by The Chase favourite Paul Sinha.

Joining The Sinnerman are team captains Fay Ripley and Rob Beckett, while the celebs in the first ever episode are presenter Denise van Outen, actress Catherine Tyldesley, GMB’s Adil Ray and comedian Josh Widdicombe.

Siobhan McSweeney will host The Great Pottery Throw Down (Credit: Channel 4)

Sunday’s TV highlights

The Great Pottery Thrown Down – Channel 4 at 7.45pm

Channel 4’s search for the best home potter starts this weekend, with Irish actress Siobhan McSweeney on board as host.

The first episode will see judges Rich Miller and Keith Brymer Jones have the hopefuls making a cheese set and port chalices.

David Attenborough is back with a new nature documentary series (Credit: Nick Shoolingin-Jordan/Silverback Films 2020 / BBC)

A Perfect Planet – BBC One at 8pm

This week’s episode in the new David Attenborough series is all about the sun – and how Earth’s incredible array of plant and animal life has adapted to varying amounts of sunlight in different parts of the planet.

ITV is airing a look back at Mr Bean (Credit: Thames Television Archive / ITV)

Happy Birthday Mr Bean – ITV at 8pm

This documentary will provide a hilarious look back at the now-iconic character, played by Rowan Atkinson.

It will feature classic clips of the original sitcom, as well as chats with screenwriter Richard Curtis and some of Rowan’s co-stars, including Angus Deayton and Blackadder’s Tony Robinson.

Will Dominique be able to escape? (Credit: Mammoth Screen Ltd / Roland Neveu / BBC)

The Serpent – BBC One at 9pm

Sunday’s instalment of the drama will focus on Frenchman Dominique Renelleau and his desperate attempt to escape Charles Sobhraj.

He’s got no idea the gem dealer is already a multiple murderer – who will go on to kill again. Will he make it?

