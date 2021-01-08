What’s on instead of Gogglebox next Friday and when is it back?

There’s a new Gogglebox on tonight, but fans will have to wait until their favourite amateur telly pundits are back for the next series.

The popular Channel 4 show will air the final episode of its 16th series this evening (Friday, January 8).

But what else will air in the programme’s time slot in the coming weeks? And when will Gogglebox be back on?

The current series of Gogglebox has come to an end (Credit: Channel 4)

What’s on instead of Gogglebox next week?

Gogglebox airs at 9pm every Friday, but next week (January 15), The Last Leg will be on instead.

The new series of the comedy panel show will see Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker return for live socially distanced episodes.

As usual, they will examine and explain the leading, most entertaining news stories of the past week.

After The Last Leg, Channel 4 will show a repeat of The Big Fat Quiz of Everything.

The Last Leg is on instead of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Gogglebox back?

The new series of Gogglebox will be airing in February 2021.

Lee, who appears on the show with his friend Jenny and films from a caravan in Hull, told fans in a Christmas message that they didn’t have long to wait.

We’ll be back in February!

In a post shared on Twitter, he said: “We’ll be back in February!”

A quick message just to say thank you Goggleboxers #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/xptCFqfQ66 — Lee And Jenny (@leegogglebox) December 15, 2020

However, there currently isn’t an exact air date.

Gogglebox is back for a new series soon (Credit: Channel 4)

What happens in the Festive Special?

The programme is returning tonight for a special episode that will feature a number of top TV picks from across the festive period.

The armchair critics will be tuning in to shows such as The Real Full Monty on Ice, Inside KFC at Christmas and Would I Lie to You at Christmas?

They will also review Penguins: Meet the Family, The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa, as well as classics like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

