Russell T Davies has received national acclaim for his recent Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.

Starring Olly Alexander, it explores the tragic 1980s AIDS epidemic.

One of All4’s most successful shows ever, it is about to premiere in America.

And it has already received rave reviews across the pond.

So what’s next for Russell T Davies? We take a look at what he has in the works…

What’s next for Russell T Davies in 2021?

As of now Russell is busy promoting It’s A Sin to international audiences – including America.

And judging by his IMDB profile and recent interviews, he is remaining quiet on his upcoming projects.

However, he has recently pitched the idea of a Doctor Who Universe – similar to that of Marvel.

Olly Alexander stars in Channel 4’s series It’s A Sin (Credit: Channel 4)

The former Doctor Who showrunner informed a journalist writing for the Radio Times that there should even be an entire television channel dedicated to the franchise.

Russell said: “There should be a Doctor Who channel now.

“You look at those Disney announcements, of all those new Star Wars and Marvel shows, you think, we should be sitting here announcing The Nyssa Adventures or The Return of Donna Noble, and you should have the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors together in a 10-part series. Genuinely.”

Russell at a press photocall (Credit: SplashNews)

Indeed, during Russell’s tenure as showrunner there were two successful Doctor Who spin-offs – Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.

The last spin-off was Class in 2016, but it was cancelled after one series.

What’s more, he recently told Krishnan Guru that he believes the COVID-19 pandemic will spur plenty of movies and television series for years to come.

He said: “People weren’t allowed to be at their dying relatives beside.

“That anger – that’s going to be a story. Literally for generations to come.”

What has Russell T Davies said about the BBC?

Russell recently said that he has no regrets about stepping away from working with the BBC.

In fact he said he fears that the Beeb will soon lag behind in the current golden age of television drama.

While speaking to Gaby Roslin on her podcast he said that the BBC was heading for extinction – “right now in front of us.”

Russell speaking to Channel 4 News (Credit: Channel 4)

And that it had little chance of surviving in the wake of streaming giants such as Netflix’ huge success.

His comments come in despite of him sharing his disdain for the government cutting BBC funding last year.

What has Russell said about the success of It’s A Sin?

Russell has revealed his delight at the show’s rave reviews and record viewing numbers.

Writing for The Guardian, he said that viewers are finding the show both joyful and harrowing.

He explained : “There has been this great release of memories and joy. It‘s been bottled up because the deaths were so horrible.

“It‘s a cruel illness, opportunistic and vile. Sometimes the deaths were so awful that a silence settled over us.”

While he told the Hollywood Reporter that he deliberately crafted each character to experience moments of fun and hope.

He explained: “I think many of those lives that ended too soon have been remembered with a lot of stigma, a lot of shame and embarrassment, and with a respectful silence over them.

“But I just wanted to show them living their lives and having a great time.”

