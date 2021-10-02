What’s happening in Casualty tonight? Corrie villain guest stars and Rash is torn

Casualty wasn’t on last week, but the long-running medical drama is back with a bite tonight.

At the start of the episode, viewers are reminded that Dr Matthew Afolami has previously worked in Africa.

Dr Matthew suffers flashbacks after a triggering incident in Casualty tonight (Credit: BBC)

And, finding himself at the centre of an awful incident before work, he suffers a flashback to another traumatic time.

His day goes from bad to worse as he is interrupted by these intrusive memories.

As his work begins to suffer, Matthew butts heads with Dylan. Will his stress lead him into the arms of Stevie? (Stay away at all costs, Matthew!)

Meanwhile, Rash is racially profiled by the police who are hunting a criminal gang of Asian youths, on his way to Casualty.

What else happens in Casualty tonight?

Later a young woman is brought in with suspicious wounds, and Rash realises that he knows her friend from his schooldays.

A shocking discovery leaves him with a difficult dilemma both as a man and a doctor…

Elsewhere, Teddy is kept busy with the aftermath of a nervous boy and a crossbow.

And could Jan finally be let fully out of the doghouse after estranged wife Ffion comes to the hospital to deal with a criminal incident?

Former Coronation Street actor Ben Cartwright plays Sgt Adrian Pitt (Credit: BBC)

Who is policeman Sgt Adrian Pitt?

The cop, who racially profiles Rash tonight, is played by Ben Cartwright. He’s a familiar face on TV but many Casualty fans will likely recognise him as Neil, one of the gang of paedophiles Bethany Platt fell prey to in Coronation Street.

