What time is The Masked Singer UK on? Will it return next year?

The Masked Singer UK final is this weekend (Saturday February 12) and viewers are eager to find out who is hidden behind the last three masks.

Some fans are convinced they’ve already clocked the identities of the stars from the clues.

But are they correct?

Here’s what time the final episode of the ITV show is on so you can find out.

The Masked Singer UK is a celebrity singing competition where well-known stars disguise themselves in outrageous costumes (Credit: ITV)

How The Masked Singer works

The rules for the ITV singing competition are straightforward.

It involves huge celebrity stars dressing up in ridiculous outfits in order to disguise their identity.

The unrecognisable celebrities will then perform on stage and give clues about who’s hiding behind the mask.

Read more: Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? Clues, QR code and Twitter verdict here!

Then the panel of judges and everyone watching at home have to guess who they think it is.

The studio audience votes for their favourite singer, with one of the lowest-placed characters being eliminated by the judging panel – sometimes after a sing-off.

The superstar doesn’t reveal themselves until they are eliminated from the show as the panel and judges issue rallying cries of: “Who are you?!”

When is The Masked Singer on?

The Masked Singer airs weekly on ITV every Saturday.

The final episode of the series airs this Saturday at 7pm and runs till 8.30pm, when the winner of the 2022 series will have been announced.

Fans believe that the show’s judges are scripted (Credit: ITV)

Are the judges scripted?

The Masked Singer has an incredible panel of judges this year, which includes Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and the often-controversial singer Rita Ora.

Dame Joan Collins and Olly Alexander have joined the panel as guest judges this year. Last year’s winner Joss Stone will be on the panel on Saturday night.

They’ve kept us all entertained throughout the show and have been so close with their guesses so far.

However, some viewers are skeptical about whether the judges are actually uttering their own words or reading from a script.

Read more: Masked singer 2022 star Mo Gilligan infuriates Lorraine fans with annoying habit

While it’s never been confirmed that the show is scripted, one look on Twitter shows that fans believe it actually is.

This is because they sometimes feel the judges favour the weaker performances because the fans love them.

One example could be crowd-pleaser Doughnuts lasting pretty far into the competition, despite being one of the worst singers (by his own admission!).

Will The Masked Singer return next year?

After the show’s success this year, viewers are all wondering if the show will return in 2023.

The Masked Singer UK has not been renewed by ITV for season 4 yet.

But fans hope that the beloved show will come back for another exciting series next year.

And, before that, we might just get series two of The Masked Dancer.

The singing competition is hosted by comedian Joel Dommett (Credit: ITV)

Where is it filmed?

Filming for the show takes place just a few miles outside of London in Hertfordshire.

It is based at ITV Studios Bovingdon, which was a former RAF airfield site.

And, in case you’re wondering, the show doesn’t go out live – hence no public vote.

The Masked Singer UK 2022 final airs Saturday night (February 12) on ITV at 7pm.

Are you looking forward to The Masked Singer final? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.