Red Nose Day 2021 is upon us.

Not even a pandemic can stop this annual celebrity-led national fundraising effort.

Despite restrictions, the BBC and Comic Relief have put together a fantastic showcase of comedy and musical talent.

So who is performing this year? And what time does it all kick off?

Read on to find out the who’s who of this Red Nose Day…

Who is hosting Red Nose Day 2021?

Sir Lenny Henry with this year’s hosts (Credit: BBC)

This year the event is being hosted by Paddy McGuinness, David Tennant, Alesha Dixon and Davina McCall. Of course the event’s co-founder Sir Lenny Henry will also be popping in an out throughout the evening.

Vicar of Dibley

Dawn French will reprise her beloved character Geraldine Granger once again for a short special. She is expected to sing her way through Lizzo’s hit Juice. And will be joined by real life Church of England Priest Reverend Kate Bottley.

2020: The Movie

Not to be confused with Netflix’ widely panned Death to 2020, this is Comic Relief’s opportunity to mock the horrendous last year we all experienced. Major British stars Michael Sheen and Keira Knightley feature as well as YouTuber KSI. It is being described as “part biopic, part disaster film.”

Jack Whitehall’s Zoom Meeting

Comedian Jack will host a star studded Zoom call (Credit: SplashNews)

Jack is at hand to poke fun at what has become the norm of the past year – Zoom meetings. Hence the comedian will lead the antics and we can expect the likes of Olivia Colman, Guz Khan and Anya Taylor-Joy to join the Zoom call.

Staged

Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprise their roles in the hit BBC series Staged. Playing a pair of bickering actors with predictably fragile egos, Sir Lenny Henry will also appear in this one off special.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Back to the Future: The Musical premiered in Manchester just weeks before the first National Lockdown last year.

But it is expected to transfer to the West End later this year. In celebration of its upcoming London debut, the cast have created a special sketch for Comic Relief.

James Bond and Catherine Tate’s Nan

Catherine Tate will reprise her role as Nan (Credit: SplashNews)

Catherine Tate’s infamous character Nan is back and this time she is cleaning the offices of ‘M.’ Here she’ll bump into Mr Bond, as in Daniel Craig, and much hilarity shall likely ensue.

Normal People vs Fleabag

Normal People was a huge hit last year, competing with Fleabag for popularity. This special sees the cast join up for an epic meeting of worlds. Originally airing last year on RTE, it was very well received at the time.

What musical acts are performing?

There will be several music stars performing this year.

US mega star Justin Bieber will perform his new single on the show. In fact, this will be his first appearance on UK television in five years.



Meanwhile Gabrielle will perform her much beloved classic tune Smile.

And the famous since lockdown YouTube stars – The Marsh Family – will perform Total Eclipse of the Heart.

What time is Red Nose Day 2021 on?

Red Rose Day kicks off tonight (Friday March 19) at 7pm.

