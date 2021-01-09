The Chase star Paul Sinha has his very own quiz programme, TV Showdown, and it gets underway this weekend!

The Sinnerman, a chaser on ITV’s hit quiz show, will front the new programme as it tests celebs on their knowledge of all the best bits on TV.

But what happens in the programme and who else is appearing in it?

The Chase star now has his own quiz show (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

What happens in The Chase star Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown?

ITV has called it a ‘quiz show with a difference’ as it will pit two teams of three familiar faces against each other in the ultimate TV trivia quiz.

The game will feature clips from shows, adverts and music videos from 2021 and recent decades.

In round one, contestants answer questions based on a clip. In round two, they have to identify a TV star based on clues provided by a celebrity guest.

In the third round, team members choose a category and each will answer a question based on that.

The fourth round has each panellist face their own set of questions, in a quick-fire Q&A round similar to Mastermind and afterwards, they total up the scores to announce a winning team.

Paul’s ITV quiz programme is all about TV (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who is joining the chaser on the programme?

Paul will have two regular team captains on the show – actress Fay Ripley and stand-up comedian Rob Beckett.

My back catalogue, due to menopause, is not what it was.

Celebs joining them over the course of the series include actress Emilia Fox, GMB host Adil Ray, funnyman Melvin Odoom and presenter Laura Whitmore.

Also appearing are Loose Women’s Janet Street-Porter, radio host Roman Kemp and Strictly’s Shirley Ballas, among others.

Fay Ripley is a team captain on the show (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

Who is TV Showdown captain Fay Ripley?

Fay is an actress who has appeared in shows including Cold Feet, Reggie Perrin and Monday Monday.

Asked if she is a TV buff, she told ITV: “I think I didn’t understand the premise of the show… I understood I would be quizzed on the television that I watched last Tuesday.

“But apparently, it’s a back catalogue. My back catalogue, due to menopause, is not what it was.”

Comedian Rob Beckett will also captain a team (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

Who is team captain Rob Beckett?

Stand-up comic Rob’s credits include team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Celebs Go Dating, which he has narrated.

He has also appeared on Taskmaster.

Rob is also a self-professed TV buff, as he said: “I love telly. I love it all. I’ll watch a documentary on BBC4 about Woody Allen, but then I’ll be watching Diva Forever with Gemma Collins. I watch anything and everything.”

Paul Sinha’s TV Showdown will initially run for six episodes (Credit: Livewire Pictures / ITV)

When is The Chase star Paul Sinha’s new show on?

The programme gets underway on Saturday (January 9) at 10pm on ITV.

It will continue to air on Saturdays at the same time, across its initial six-episode run.

The new show hosted by The Chase favourite Paul is a Livewire Pictures production.

