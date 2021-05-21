Gogglebox is about to come to an end of its latest series.

The feel-good and oftentimes hilarious show reaches its final episode tonight, Friday May 21.

So what is replacing it? And when is Gogglebox back on?

We take a look below…

Gogglebox reaches the end of its current series this Friday

Is Gogglebox on this week?

Yes Gogglebox will air on Friday May 21 in its usual slot at 9pm. This will be the final episode of the current series.

This week the Gogglebox stars will be dishing their verdicts on the likes of Mare of Easttown and Tom Allen’s Quizness.

What is replacing Gogglebox next week?

Gogglebox is being replaced next week by Friday Night Dinner: 10 Years and a Lovely Bit of Squirrel.

This one-off special is a tribute to the British sitcom Friday Night Dinner.

The show aired on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2020.

Friday Night Dinner is an award-winning comedy series

Spanning six series, this new Channel 4 special celebrates its legacy.

It will explore some of the show’s most famous jokes, including how it coined the phrase ‘a lovely bit of squirrel’.

It will also pay special tribute to the late Paul Ritter, who passed away in April of this year.

Special guests include Claudia Winkleman, Joe Thomas, David Baddiel and Jessica Hynes.

There will also be never before scene clips and behind the scenes footage.

Interviews with its stars – Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Simon Bird, Tom Rosenthal, Mark Heap and Tracy-Ann Oberman – will feature as well.

What is Friday Night Dinner about?

Friday Night Dinner is about an eccentric family who gather for a meal together each Friday evening.

Written by Robert Popper, the family are middle class but very kooky.

It is inspired by Robert’s own upbringing in a secular Jewish family.

The special celebrates the show's legacy

As they gather for their weekly Shabbat meal, the family’s eccentricities gradually come out.

Sons Adam and Jonny constantly play pranks on one another. While their parents odd neighbour Jim, often appears with his dog.

What happened to Paul Ritter?

Actor and star of Friday Night Dinner, Paul Ritter, died aged 54 on April 5, 2021.

He died of a brain tumour at his home in Kent surrounded by his family.

Paul played patriarch Martin in Friday Night Dinner.

Despite being gravely unwell at the time of filming of the show’s special, Paul still showed up.

Paul Ritter sadly died this year

His co-star, Tamsin Greig, said she tried to persuade him not to film.

But ultimately his appearance was a testament to his incredible work ethic, she said.

While speaking to Metro, Tamsin said: “We all miss him terribly, an incredible actor, a true friend and a lovely human being. Sadly at the time of making the documentary, Paul was pretty unwell and to be honest – and don’t tell the producers this – but I did try and persuade him not to do the interview.



“But it is testament to Paul’s courage and generosity and dignity and complete lack of vanity that he wanted to participate in the documentary, to do an interview, and to really celebrate this little world that he’s been a part of and that he’s enjoyed so much over the years.”

When is Gogglebox coming back on?

Channel 4 hasn’t announced when the next series of Gogglebox will be on yet. However, we expect it will be back on by September. Watch this space!

