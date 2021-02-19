With so many discussion points and open threads, BBC crime series Death in Paradise will leave a big hole in the schedules. So what replaces it next week?

And, more importantly than that, when oh when will season 11 hit our screens?!

Last night (February 18), Death in Paradise fans were left “devastated” after fan favourite JP exited the island in the season 10 finale.

Now fans are demanding that former fave Dwayne (played by Danny John-Jules) return to the show to replace him.

Viewers were crushed when JP left (Credit: BBC)

What happened in the Death In Paradise season 10 final?

After another perplexing case, all eyes turned to JP (Tobi Bakare) who was offered a new job at the end of the last episode.

He decided to take it, but his police buddy Marlon found the news difficult to cope with.

When Marlon punched Tarone, JP stepped in and took the blame for his mentor’s behaviour.

However, Commissioner Patterson knew the real truth and told JP he was “proud”.

All that being said, it still meant that JP was to leave the island.

I’m going to miss JP , he was one of my fave characters from the show.

Also i was shouting at the tv, might be one of the cruelest tv cliffhangers ever, making us wait a whole year. So mean lol #deathinparadise — 🤟🏻 Natalie Lewis 🖖🏻 (@ColossalCatLady) February 19, 2021

Honestly devastated that JP’s left #DeathInParadise 😭 he was just the BEST! — Daniel Hilton (@iPhonie) February 19, 2021

How did viewers react after JP’s exit?

Viewers were devastated at JP’s exit and took to Twitter to express their sadness.

One wrote: “I’m going to miss JP, he was one of my fave characters from the show.

“Also I was shouting at the TV, might be one of the cruellest TV cliffhangers ever, making us wait a whole year. So mean #deathinparadise.”

Another said: “Honestly devastated that JP’s left #DeathInParadise [cry emoji].

“He was just the BEST!”

If JP is leaving can we have Dwayne back please?? #DeathInParadise — Gallagher (@MJPGallagher) February 19, 2021

Also with Jp leaving dies this mean we might see Dwayne Back on the island 🏝 @DannyJohnJules ? #DeathInParadise — Andy Coogan (@coogan82) February 18, 2021

@deathinparadise With JP going – can we have Dwayne back next year please? #DeathInParadise — Jason Green (@glosbrummie) February 18, 2021

Cracking finale episode #DeathInParadise Sergeant Hooper leaving the show…has to mean the return of Officer Dwayne Myers surely..🙏 — Jonesy (@craigyjones1983) February 18, 2021

Who do viewers want to replace JP?

With JP’s exit there was only one person viewers wanted to see replace him on the Saint Marie police force – Dwayne Myers, played by Danny John-Jules.

Viewers last saw Dwayne at the end of series seven, when he reunited with his father and went off on a round-the-world trip.

Now they want him back.

If JP is leaving can we have Dwayne back please??

One fan wrote on Twitter: “If JP is leaving can we have Dwayne back please?? #DeathInParadise.”

Another said: “Cracking finale episode #DeathInParadise.

“Sergeant Hooper leaving the show… has to mean the return of Officer Dwayne Myers surely [pray emoji].”

Gordon Ramsay’s new show replaces Death in Paradise next week (Credit: BBC)

What replaces Death in Paradise next week?

After fans lamented the end of season 10 of Death In Paradise, BBC One switches tact next week.

On Wednesday (February 24), Gordon Ramsay’s new quiz show, Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance begins, and will run over three nights every week for three weeks.

Gordon, 54, says about his new gameshow job: “It’s unpredictable, volatile and very, very unstable… sound familiar?”

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance is on Wednesday February 24 to Friday February 26, 9pm on BBC One.