Holly Willoughby once again impressed This Morning viewers today with her outfit choice.

Posting her usual #HWstyle shot to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly revealed what she was wearing.

With the temperatures dropping again, Holly opted for something a little warmer this time around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

What outfit is Holly Willoughby wearing today and how much is it?

Posting a picture of herself in her gorgeous ensemble, Holly said: “Morning… again… see you on @thismorning at 10 am… #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨ skirt by @mango knitwear by @purecollection 🤍”

The printed midi-length skirt comes in two patterns, however, Holly opted for the brown polka dot option. Think Julia Roberts at the races in Pretty Woman!

It’s also available in a green colour with a floral pattern.

What’s more, it’s made with an eco-responsible fabric.

Holly looked gorgeous us usual (Credit: ITV)

According to Mango, it’s made “using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact”.

It’s a bargain too, coming in at just £29.99 retail.

Meanwhile, Holly paired her skirt with a simplistic cream cashmere knitted sweater.

It’s a little more pricey than the skirt, retailing on Purecollection.com for £115.

The company says the sweater is “a best-selling favourite, with a subtle stitch detailing and neat classic shape that styles up and down effortlessly”.

For those not fond of the colour, there are plenty of others to choose from too.

Holly’s skirt is available at Mango (Credit: Mango)

What did Holly’s fans say about her outfit today?

Fans rushed to compliment Holly on her style.

“I’m loving this outfit,” gushed one follower.

A second replied: “Gorgeous skirt. You should also wear your hair up more often!”

“Absolutely stunning, you are so beautiful,” said a third fan.

Holly always shares what she’s wearing on This Morning with fans, and in the past items have sold-out as fans scramble to get her look.

So are you a fan of Holly’s bargain dress today? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.