What is wrong with ITV? That’s the question viewers asked as the service went down this afternoon (October 11).

The crash happened in the middle of the afternoon and reports suggest that the vast majority of viewers are affected by live transmission.

However, the crash is also affecting its website, too.

Viewers have reported signal problems with ITV today (Credit: ITV)

What is wrong with ITV today?

At around 3.20pm, the site DownDetector reported that the channel was experiencing problems.

Some 90% of reports said they were having problems with live transmission, while the other 10% were experiencing issues on the ITV Hub website.

These issues range from pixellation to the service not working at all.

The news comes after Channel 4 and Channel 5 experienced problems with their audio and signage features after a fire scare at Red Bee Media.

We are aware of issues with ITV channels just now. We do not have any more info as yet. We do recommend not retuning. — Freeview (@FreeviewTV) October 11, 2021

How has ITV reacted to the apparent outage?

Initial reports suggest that ITV via digital terrestrial service Freeview has been affected the most.

After a viewer tweeted the service’s official Twitter account to let them know they were having problems, it replied: “We are aware of issues with ITV channels just now.

“We do not have any more info as yet.

“We do recommend not retuning.”

However, despite the apparent outage, ITV is yet to make a statement.

The company has yet to break its social media silence, and ED! has contacted them for clarification.

@ITV what’s up with all the itv channels? Have sound, no picture. HD channel 3 ok #itvdown — Marian (@AClassicalBelle) October 11, 2021

ITV has gone down so much interference no announcement to inform us why it's happened.

Is this the work of the government,Parliament ,

Opposition Parties Police,or is it due to Brexit.Let us know please.Missing the crap on ITV. — Trev (@trevorwalsh12) October 11, 2021

How did viewers react to the crash?

One disgruntled viewer said on Twitter: “ITV has gone down.

“So much interference no announcement to inform us why it’s happened.

“Is this the work of the government, Parliament, Opposition Parties Police, or is it due to Brexit?

“Let us know please. Missing the [bleep] on ITV.”

Another wrote: “ITV down. Hard luck if you want #ClassicCorrie! [angry face emoji]

“This is turning into a really [bleep] day!”

Problems occurred just before Tipping Point (Credit: ITV)

Another exasperated viewer said: “Does anything work in this country any more?”

Meanwhile, over on DownDetector, one user replied angrily: “COME ON ITV.

“At least acknowledge the fault and tell us what’s happening.”

Furthermore, the viewers claimed: “Apparently you’re not answering your phones or emails.

“You’re a public service broadcaster and we deserve better.”