What is The Hundred cricket on the BBC? What are the rules?

The Hundred begins today (July 21) on the BBC, but what is it and what are the rules?

It’s been a long time in the making, but the world’s best men and women cricket players are finally coming together for the tournament.

Eighteen matches will be shown across BBC Two and iPlayer, while BBC Music Introducing will provide live music at all 68 matches.

Here’s everything you need to know.

All of the women’s World Cup team are taking part (Credit: BBC)

What is The Hundred cricket on BBC Two?

Over the next 32 days, the men’s and women’s competitions will run side-by-side in the UK.

There will be eight brand new teams that will feature some of the world’s best players.

They are all competing to reach the finals which will be held on August 21 and Lord’s.

Eight city-based teams have been created: London Spirit, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, Welsh Fire, Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers.

Each has 15 players from around the world, and there are men and women versions of each.

Sadly, some international players have had to back out due to the Covid-19 pandemic impacting travel.

However, England’s 2019 World Cup winners like Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Adil Rashid will all be playing.

As will the entirety of England’s women’s squad, including captain Heather Knight, and world number one bowler Sophie Ecclestone.

However, there has been controversy surrounding the inclusion of female teams.

One of the main aims behind The Hundred is to bring more attention to women’s cricket. However, while the men are reportedly getting paid between up to £100,000 to take part, female players are getting no more than £15,000.

Women’s cricket has been getting more attention in recent years. In 2017, the England team won the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year award.

England’s team currently ranks second in the world, behind Australia.

One of the aims is to shine a light on women’s cricket (Credit: BBC)

The Hundred: What are the rules?

The women kick off the competition on Wednesday (July 21) before the men begin on Thursday.

All teams will play each other once in the group stage, and the team that finishes top will progress to the final.

Second and third place will face-off in the eliminators on August 20.

Each 100-ball innings is being split into 20 five-ball overs.

Matches will last two and a half hours, and the fielding team will be punished if they fall behind their allotted time.

Live music will also be part of the event, with the toss taking place on-stage rather than on the field.

The Hundred begins on Wednesday (July 21), on BBC Two at 6pm.

