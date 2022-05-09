Nicola Walker has worn her last ever power suit as Hannah Stern in The Split – so what is she in next?

The 51-year-old is probably one of the best loved British actresses on our TV’s at the moment.

That’s thanks to her performances in the likes of Unforgotten, Spooks and Last Tango in Halifax.

And her upcoming role looks just as unmissable!

Here’s everything you need to know about what Nicola Walker is in next.

***Warning: possible spoilers from The Split series three ending ahead***

Nicola Walker in the cast of Marriage opposite Sean Bean (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: 365 Days on Netflix: Are they REALLY having sex ?

What is Nicola Walker in next?

The actress stars opposite Sean Bean in her next role.

London-born Nicola will play Emma in the BBC One series, while actor Sean plays her husband Ian.

The four-part series is created by the same person who wrote Mum and Him & Her.

Nicola Walker is excited to get started on the Stefan Golaszewski-penned drama.

She said: “This is a unique project.

“Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

If you want to see Nicola Walker’s best-ever roles ranked, click here.

Meanwhile, off screen, Nicola recently made a long-awaited return to the stage as a visionary teacher in The Corn is Green.

The Corn is Green is the semi-autobiographical 1938 play by Emlyn Williams, which is at the National Theatre until 11 June after a two-year delay caused by the pandemic.

What is Marriage on BBC One about?

We’re told the upcoming series follows married couple Ian and Emma, as they deal with the ups and downs of their long 30-year marriage.

Let’s hope they don’t need a divorce lawyer like Nicola’s character Hannah Stern in The Split!

The BBC says: “We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.”

Nicola Walker fans can eventually see the drama on our screens in the next few months.

We are already totally invested in this.

Why have Nicola and Sean never appeared together on TV before!?

Nicola Walker and Sean Bean appear for the first time on TV together (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

What is Nicola Walker in next? The Split spin-off on BBC One

Showrunner Abi Morgan recently hinted that fans may one day see more from the Defoe women.

First of all, she teased that there could be a spin-off coming up for us to look forward to.

Speaking to Radio Times, she said of a possible spin-off: “Watch this space, I’m sure there’ll be news about that very soon.

“But I really love those actors. I’m definitely hoping I get to work with them again.

“And I think we know that there’s a real audience and appetite for this world, certainly the world of divorce law, which is just infinitely exciting and fascinating.”

Finally, she added: “There are just more stories to be told. So fingers crossed.”

It’s early days, and there’s been no confirmation on whether Nicola Walker will be a part of any spin-off series.

Watch this space!

All three series of The Split are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of the ending of The Split on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.