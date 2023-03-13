Missing Nicola Walker as DCI Cassie Stuart in Unforgotten? This is what she’s doing now!

Unforgotten series 5 is currently keeping viewers gripped on ITV1, but many fans are still missing the excellent Nicola Walker – so what is she doing now?

Viewers know that her character DCI Cassie Stuart was tragically killed off in series 4 of the popular detective drama.

And, while fans try to acclimatise to her replacement – the frosty DCI Jess James – it’s perhaps understandable that they are still hankering after Cassie.

Especially as 2022 dealt a double blow to fans of the actress, as her brilliant series The Split also came to an end.

So what is actress Nicola Walker doing now?

Sanjeev Bhaskar starred opposite Nicola Walker in four series of Unforgotten on ITV1 (Credit: ITV)

What is DCI Cassie Stuart actress Nicola Walker doing now?

London-born actress Nicola Walker, 52, will soon be seen in the second series of Annika.

Annika is a British crime drama, based on the BBC Radio 4 drama Annika Stranded.

Nicola played the title character in the first series, which aired in 2021 on Alibi.

The role was actually the eighth different police officer or detective role she has played in her 30 year career!

In August 2022, UKTV confirmed that Annika had been recommissioned for a second series on Alibi.

The six part drama will see the return of Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed.

Jamie Sives will also return as DS Michael McAndrews, alongside Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson, and Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke.

Silvie Furneaux will reprise her role as Annika Strandhed’s daughter, Morgan.

Nicola Walker returns as DI Annika Strandhed on Alibi

Nicola Walker recently teased the return of her character Annika.

She said: “We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced.

“It’s going to be a bumpy ride!”

Viewers know that Annika follows the sharp and witty DI Annika Strandhed.

She leads the specialist Marine Homicide Unit.

The MHU is tasked with investigating the unexplained, and often brutal murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

Senior drama commissioner Philippa Collie Cousins said: “I’m thrilled to get the team back together on a second series of this refreshing, character led crime drama.

“Nicola has such an authentic approach, she brings the character of Annika to life in a unique way and, by breaking the fourth wall with conviction and wit, she adds both real depth and laugh out loud moments.

“The first series stole the audience’s hearts, and the second series will too!”

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed and Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews in Annika series 2 (Credit: UKTV)

Why did Nicola leave Unforgotten?

Nicola Walker made the decision to leave Unforgotten to explore new roles.

In fact, writer Chris Lang revealed that he and Nicola discussed her exit as early as series three.

He said that the shock plot twist was decided between him and the actress.

Both agreed that her story “should come to an end at the end of series four”.

Nicola felt that Cassie’s story had “come to an end”.

Releasing a statement at the time, ITV said: “We would like to thank Nicola Walker for playing the brilliant role of Cassie Stuart in four series of Unforgotten which has become one of the best-loved and most critically acclaimed police dramas on TV.

“Nicola and writer Chris Lang decided that Cassie’s story would come to an end last night, but that Unforgotten would continue, in series 5, with a new case, and a new ‘Partner in Crime’ for DI Sunny Khan.”

How did DCI Cassie die in Unforgotten series 4?

Fans of the detective crime drama were devastated when Nicola Walker’s much-loved character Cassie was killed off at the end of season 4.

A car ploughed into Cassie when she looked at her phone to check a message about her dad, who was suffering from dementia.

Tragically, paramedics and hospital staff couldn’t help her and she died in the hospital several hours later.

Nicola Walker’s character Cassie died in episode 6 of series 4.

Viewers – including us – were traumatised.

Frankly, we’re still not over it.

Nicola Walker returns in Annika on Alibi later this year.

