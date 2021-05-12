Johnny Vegas’ dream of starting a glamping business encounters more obstacles this week, when he is forced to find a new location for his glamping campsite – but what is Johnny Vegas’ glamping website?

And where is his glamping campsite going to be?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Johnny Vegas isn’t your usual glamping type (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – Is Johnny Vegas married and who is Beverley Dixon?

What is Johnny Vegas’ glamping campsite website?

Despite evidence to the contrary, Johnny Vegas’ glampsite is currently open for business.

Bookings are now open at the Breaks Fold Farm glamping website.

Field of Dreams is a vintage vehicle glamping site in North Yorkshire.

Booking is limited in 2021 due to high demand.

Skoolie the American Bus is fully booked for the year, as is Billy the Snail, Fire Truck and Citroen Camper.

Keen glampers can still book Patricia, however.

Bookings for Patricia open around Monday May 17 2021.

Where is his glamping campsite and can I book it?

Johnny Vegas’ camper van site, as seen on C4’s Carry On Glamping, is now open for business.

His vehicle, dubbed Patricia after his late mother, now has pride of place in his Field of Dreams site.

It’s based in Nidderdale in the Washburn Valley, a beauty spot on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

Johnny chose the location after the original site in Snowdonia fell through.

There is also a 70s American school bus, a 60s Mercedes fire engine rescued from Germany and a hybrid of a 1970 Morris Minor Pick-Up on site.

Glampers will also find a 1960 Fisher Holivan junior caravan dubbed Billy the Snail and a rare Citroen camper van.

Each vehicle has its own bathroom – set inside a refurbished vintage horsebox – and private outside space.

Prices start from £350 for the minimum two-night stay.

Johnny and Bev try to create the country’s coolest glampsite (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Taskmaster on Channel 4: Johnny Vegas revolts co-stars as he claims pal puts Gaviscon on kebabs

Field of Dreams on Breaks Fold Farm

Field of Dreams is the brain child of comedian Johnny Vegas, who documents his journey in C4’s Carry on Glamping.

The site promises a unique vintage vehicle glamping experience based at Breaks Fold Farm and set in the Nidderdale Area Of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The site has five very different glamping vehicles, each with its own personality and story.

Johnny brought the vehicles to Breaks Fold Farm from all over the world, and transformed them into stunning glamping accommodation.

Johnny has future plans for a sculpture park at Breaks Fold Farm, which is next to Thruscross Reservoir.

The International Dark-Sky Association gave the area “dark sky status”.

The Association award it to the few places in the UK where you can get the clearest view of the night sky.

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping episode two

Johnny Vegas continues in his quest to set up a glamping business with reconditioned buses.

He’s already lost two potential campsites as he heads up to the Yorkshire Dales with his long-suffering assistant Bev.

This week, Johnny and Bev look at a third possible site – a huge field on a farm run by a young couple.

Although the site looks promising at first, the comedian soon encounters more problems.

Most notably, perhaps, when master craftsman Pauleo tells him his 1950s Maltese bus is not worth saving.

Johnny buys another vintage camper van and decides this one is a surprise gift for Bev – now all he has to do is keep the secret from her…

Meanwhile, the rise of Covid-19 threatens to derail the entire enterprise.

Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping continues on Wednesday May 12 2021 at 10pm on Channel 4.

Would you stay at Johnny Vegas’ glamping campsite? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.