What is Come From Away about and where can I watch it online?

Come From Away is a Broadway smash hit that’s capturing hearts – and now it’s coming to our screens.

Following in the footsteps of Hamilton, the musical has been recorded especially for television.

Now, ahead of a landmark moment for the story, Apple TV is releasing it to the world.

But what’s the actual story about? Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Come From Away about?

Come From Away starts on September 11th, 2001 – the morning of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks.

In Gander, Canada, local townsfolk are left shaken by the news, and soon discover it will affect their quiet town more than they could have ever imagined.

With US airspace suddenly closing, all flights are diverted to land elsewhere – and no less than 38 planes full of people suddenly drop into Gander airport.

As a result, the sudden influx of newcomers stranded with nowhere to stay doubles the town’s population.

The town is thrown into jeopardy as they are vastly unprepared for their situation, but soon locals spring into action to house, clothe and care for the 7,000 people suddenly lost and in need of help.

Over the course of their time in Gander, the travellers find themselves forming a new community as their capacity for love and acceptance overrules the obstacles in front of them.

While some new relationships form, others are forced to reevaluate where they stand with their loved ones.

When they return to their lives when the airspace reopens, everyone discovers the world has been irrevocably changed by the 9/11 attacks.

Come From Away tracks the lives of those stranded in Canada after 9/11 (Credit: Apple)

Is it a true story?

Yes. Gander is a real town that took in 7,000 stranded passengers in the aftermath of the terrorist attack.

The arrivals were part of Operation Yellow Ribbon, Canada’s relief effort to get civilians away from US airspace.

Read more: Check out the latest Apple TV+ news here

Between 225 and 240 planes were diverted to 17 different airports across the country to keep people safe.

In fact, some characters are even named after the real people who experienced the life-changing event.

The musical is beloved across the world (Credit: Apple)

When is Come From Away being released online?

In tribute to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Come From Away will launch on September 10th.

The film is part of a collection of releases in remembrance of those lost in the terrorist incident.

Come From Away launches September 10th on Apple TV+.

Come From Away follows in the steps of Hamilton for an on-screen production (Credit: Apple)

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.