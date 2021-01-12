Donna in Holby City has had a rough ride in the medical soap on BBC One, so what has happened to her boyfriend Zav?

The senior staff nurse (played by Jaye Jacobs) has been a fixture in the series since 2004.

Although she took a break in 2011, the flirty nurse has been back since 2017.

And during that time she’s had her fair share of ups and downs.

Zav was killed off last year (Credit: BBC)

What happened to the boyfriend of Donna in Holby City?

Donna has had an eventful romantic life while she’s been at Holby General.

She’s had a same-sex affair with Mickie, as well as flings with Justin, Ed, Mubbs, Bradley, Sean and Michael. Phew!

However, viewers were shocked in April 2020 when her latest partner and fan favourite Xavier was killed off.

For weeks Zav had been suspicious of junior doctor Cameron’s conduct.

Just as he was about to take some crucial evidence to the police, he was run over by a cyclist and hit his head on a curb.

Donna was left distraught and is now struggling to move on after getting close to Alex.

Jaye has starred as Donna since 2004 (Credit: BBC)

Who is Jaye Jacobs?

Born in Somerset, Jaye first appeared in EastEnders spin-off Perfectly Frank in 2003.

She landed the role of Donna Jackson in Holby City in 2004, and after becoming a household name she appeared in the third series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2005.

In the dance show, she appeared with pro dancer Andrew Cuerden but they were eliminated in the second week.

After she left Holby Jaye landed a role on Waterloo Road as Deputy Headteacher and Science Teacher Sian Diamond.

She left in 2012.

Jaye as Donna (Credit: BBC)

Is Jaye single?

Jaye keeps her love life very private and, as such, information on who she’s with now is limited.

Some searches reveal that she’s married, while some say she’s single.

However, one Holby City fan site says that her partner is Nitin, a research and consultation manager.

Jaye also lists yoga and baking as some of her onscreen hobbies.

