What happened to Mike Thalassitis? Make Me Famous star couldn't ignore Love Islander's story

Make Me Famous will leave viewers struggling not to think of Mike Thalassitis.

While Reggie Yates' new BBC drama is a work of fiction, it is based on interviews with real reality stars.

And actor Tom Brittney, who stars in the series as Billy, couldn't ignore Mike's story while preparing for the role.

"He was portrayed a certain way in the show and wasn’t at all that character," he told the Guardian.

"There’s things that are hidden that people don’t ever get to see until something like their death, suicide or something happens."

What happened to Mike Thalassitis?

Mike shot to fame on Love Island back in 2017.

During his time on the show, he was seen as a womaniser and given the nickname Muggy Mike.

Although he brushed off the comments during his time in the villa, the star later revealed he struggled with the public reaction.

He told Now TV: "I think people take it too seriously and going, 'Oh I'm this vile person', because I'm not,.

"I'm not a nasty person. I admit, I watched it back the other day and I cringed. Of course I could have been more of a gent, but at the end of the day I didn't fancy her and it’s a TV show.

Mike added: "It seems like everyone is out to get you some of the time, people want to see you slip up constantly."

Heartbreak

In 2018, Mike started dating Megan Mckenna and the couple were inseparable.

However, the couple split after just seven months, leaving him heartbroken.

"She's not my Megs any more. There's no going back. I gave her everything and it wasn't enough. I'm doing me now,' Mike told The Sun.

"There's only so much you can keep trying when it's not working. You've got to do what makes you happy."

Mike's manager Dan Read, owner of Neon Management, later revealed he was concerned for Mike's mental health at the time.

He told New! magazine: "He was quieter than usual and I suggested he needed to see someone to get help.

"The break-up hit him really hard and he was down for a few months.

"He was very open about how he was feeling, telling me he was struggling with his emotions and we spoke about it on numerous occasions."

Therapy

Mike's close friend and fellow Love Island star Montana Brown confirmed that Mike did start attending therapy session.

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning, she revealed "he wanted someone to tell him how to get out of this dark place because he’d tried everything."

Montana could see that he was "really struggling" and she feared "something terrible" would happen.

"At that point the work wasn’t coming in, Celebs Go Dating had finished," she said.

"The buzz had kind of gone. He wanted to be his own boss and he didn’t know how to do that. He had a massive tax bill that he paid.

"The stress really got to him and he thought the fame isn’t what it’s cracked up to be."

Montana began checking in on Mike every day to make sure he was okay.

When did Mike Thalassitis die? Mike passed away on 15 March, 2019. He died at the age of 26 after taking his own life. In June 2019, it was concluded that his cause of death was suicide by hanging by North London Coroner's Court. Senior coroner Andrew Walker stated that Mike had left messages, including a notebook, "which clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end."

What is Make Me Famous about? Make Me Famous tells the story of Billy (Tom Brittney). The 20-something-year-old is convinced he's hit the jackpot after being cast in a new reality series about finding love. But fast-forward a year and Billy isn't where he thought he'd be. He's demonised by the press and members of the public for breaking the heart of Michelle (Emma Rigby) while on the show. And work offers soon start drying up. Tom Brittney plays Billy in Make Me Famous (Credit: BBC) Strapped for cash, he tries to get his old day job back – but the company manager laughs at the idea as clients wouldn't take him seriously. Billy is then mortified to learn another reality star, Helen (Tilly Keeper), has used him to sell a kiss and tell to the papers. Pretty much every minute, his phone buzzes with notifications alerting him to nasty tweets from Twitter trolls. And it's not long before the pressure begins to take a toll on Billy's mental health.

Make Me Famous author Reggie Yates stressed that now more than ever, " it feels like this story needs to be told".

He added: "Reality TV is loved by those in it and those who watch it, but there are issues that come with that.

"This felt like an opportunity to tell a story which explores the relationship between reality TV, social media and fame."

Make Me Famous is on BBC One tonight (June 25) at 9.05pm and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.