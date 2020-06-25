What happened to Hannah in Hollyoaks? Here's where Emma Rigby is now

Emma Rigby stars in haunting new BBC drama Make Me Famous tonight (June 25).

But soap fans will fondly remember the actress her as the troubled Hannah Ashworth in Hollyoaks.

Although it may feel like yesterday, it's been ten years since her last appearance in the show.

So what happened to Hannah in Hollyoaks and what has Emma done since leaving the soap?

Here's everything you need to know...

Emma Rigby played Hannah in Hollyoaks (Credit: Splash News)

What happened to Hannah in Hollyoaks?

Hannah left Hollyoaks to start a new life for herself in 2010.

At the time, she had recently been discharged from hospital where she was being treated for an eating disorder.

When she finally returned home, she told her family that she wanted to leave the village so that she could become more independent.

To begin with, they're extremely hesitant, fearing she's not ready.

But they then come to terms with her decision and support her.

Emma left Hollyoaks in 2010 (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans were disappointed when she didn't return in 2012 to attend her brother Rhy's funeral.

However, it was revealed by other characters that she couldn't as she was suffering from shingles as a result of stress.

Explaining her decision to her local paper the St Helen's Star at the time, Emma said: "I have been on the show since I was 15 and have had a fantastic time.

"I am very grateful for the opportunities and story lines, but I feel the time is right to move on.

"There’s a danger of becoming complacent, which I don’t ever want to be."

Emma moved to the US after quitting Hollyoaks (Credit: Splash News)

What has Emma Rigby done since?

Emma's first big role after leaving Hollyoaks was Brandy Mulligan in Becoming Human in 2011.

She also played Rachel in comedy series Fresh Meat, Gemma in Prisoners' Wives and the Red Queen in Once Upon A Time in Wonderland.

More recently, she played Sophie in Bulletproof, Carol in Endeavour and Olivia Rose in American Violence.

Opening up about her success, Emma told The Sun on Sunday: "When I left Hollyoaks I could barely get any interviews for months. Casting directors wouldn’t let me in the door.

"They would just see ‘Hollyoaks’ and say no."

However, that all changed after she moved to America.

She added: "It was incredibly liberating to be given the chance to prove what I could do, and that I could transform for roles.

"Now I often have to pinch myself when I think about the things I’m doing."

Emma starred as Gemma in Prisoners' Wives (Credit: BBC)

Where is Emma Rigby now?

Emma Rigby stars as Michelle in Reggie Yates' new BBC drama Make Me Famous.

During an interview with the BBC, she explained why she wanted to be in the show.

She said: "When I read the script I really connected with it, as I know what it’s like to feel so exposed from a young age.

"I started on Hollyoaks when I was only 14 years old, was there for a long period of time and on screen every day – I know how it can make you feel vulnerable."

Emma added: "I’ve watched a lot of the other BBC Three standalone dramas like Murdered By My Boyfriend and Murdered By My Father and I thought they were incredible, so I knew the story would be in safe hands.

"This is the work I want to be doing."

Before lockdown started, she had just finished filming The Power alongside Misfits star Rose Williams.

A release date for the movie is yet to be confirmed.

Who is Emma Rigby dating?

Emma has previously dated JLS star Aston Merrygold and footballer Matthew Mills.

However, she is thought to currently be single.

In 2016, the actress explained that she prioritises her career over her love life.

She told the Mail Online: "For me, [acting] is my first love and really have to give everything.

"It's about hard work and determination."

"There's so much that I want to do and achieve and I feel like you have to be selfish and really commit to it."

Make Me Famous is on BBC One tonight (June 25) at 9.05pm and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.