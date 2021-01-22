Sophie Hermann from Made in Chelsea joins Would I Lie To You? on BBC One tonight but what does the designer actually design?

And how did her family get their wealth? Get the answer to these questions and more about the Made in Chelsea reality star.

Why is Sophie Hermann famous?

Sophie Hermann is a television reality star who shot to fame when she joined Made in Chelsea on E4.

Prior to MIC she worked as a model. Born in Germany, she grew up in Switzerland.

Born in January 1987, as of 2021 she is 33-years-old. She first joined Made in Chelsea in 2013 for series six.

Sophie is an MIC star (Credit: SplashNews)

She went on to appear in the MIC spin-off series Made in Chelsea: Croatia in 2018.

Pre-lockdown she was a regular on the London party and showbiz scene – and is said to have dated some very famous faces over the years.

And in 2021 we will see her appear on both Would I Lie to You? and also Celebs Go Dating.

How did Sophie Hermann get her money?

Sophie is from a very wealthy German family. Born in Munich, Germany, she is heir to the Mustang jeans brand. She is the granddaughter of Luise Hermann who founded the famous jeans brand in 1932.

Meanwhile her father, Dieter Hermann, is a successful business consultant who married Sophie’s stepmother, actress Uschi Glas, in 2005.

Sophie is a model turned reality and fashion star (Credit: SplashNews)

Does Sophie Hermann have a real job?

Sophie isn’t just a reality star and from a wealthy family – she also has several successful side hustles. She is a popular social media influencer, and regularly does sponsored posts on Instagram. She also has her own fashion brand, simply named Sophie Hermann.

What is Sophie Hermann’s net worth?

Sophie Hermann is estimated to have a net worth of around £3.5 million.

Sophie on an episode of Made in Chelsea (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Sophie Hermann still on Made in Chelsea?

As of 2021, Sophie Hermann is still part of the Made in Chelsea cast. She first joined the series in 2013, before taking a break in 2015. But she rejoined the cast in 2017 and has been a series regular ever since.

When is Sophie Hermann on Celebs Go Dating?

Sophie is on the new series of Celebs Go Dating on the upcoming series on E4. Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion starts on January 25 2021.

Sophie will be joining fellow celebs Wayne Lineker, Chloe Ferry, Curtis Pritchard, Kimberly Hart-Simpson and Karim Zeroual in their quests for love.

Did Sophie Hermann date Johnny Depp?

Sophie was rumoured to be dating Johnny Depp last year. Reports hit the papers of a potential romance in September 2020, and that they had exchanged numbers over the summer.

According to German publication RTL, the pair first met at the Corinthia Hotel in London. This was during Johnny Depp’s High Court battle against The Sun, for which he lost.

They allegedly enjoyed several phone calls but there have been no further reports of a relationship.

Sophie was linked to Johnny Depp last year (Credit: SplashNews)

Have Sophie Hermann and Fredrik Ferrier dated?

Sophie and Fredrik, also known as Freddie, continually flirt on Made in Chelsea. They briefly dated in 2017, but decided they were better off as good friends. The pair are just that as of now, and continue to serve as confidants to one another on the popular reality show.

Has Sophie Hermann frozen her eggs?

Sophie has said she really wants to have children. So much so that she told Fredrik on Made in Chelsea that she is considering freezing her eggs.

In 2020 she lamented how tough dating was under lockdown and COVID conditions.

She said on the show: “I never imagined to be at this stage in my life and be, at this stage in my life, in the situation that I’m in now.

“You know how much I want to settle down and have a family. And this whole year [dating] is not happening – this is not making anything easier on top of that.



“I never thought I would be the type of person who would consider this – but I actually thought about freezing my eggs.”

Sophie Hermann is on Would I Lie to You on BBC One January 22 at 9pm.

The episode will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after it airs.

