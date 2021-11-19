What does Jamelia do now? How old is she and why was she ‘axed’ from Loose Women?

Jamelia guest stars on Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Channel 4 this week, but what does she do now?

The Superstar singer was once a panellist on Loose Women before a very public fall out.

So what was it about?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jamelia’s life and her career.

What is Jamelia famous for?

Jamelia is most famous for being a singer-songwriter.

She has released three studio albums, each of which has reached the Top 40 in the UK.

The Brummie has also achieved eight UK top-10 singles, and won four MOBO Awards.

Jamelia signed to Capitol records when she was just 15, and released her debut single So High.

Her successful singing career and reputation for being outspoke has led her to becoming a TV personality in her own right.

She became a judge on talent show Move Like Michael Jackson in 2009, and a coach on two series of The Voice of Ireland.

Jamelia also fronted her own BBC Three documentary Jamelia: Shame About Single Mums in 2011.

She joined the panel of Loose Women in 2013, but left in 2016 after a controversial comment caused her to be ‘axed’ (see below).

What’s her most famous song?

Jamelia is perhaps most famous for her chart-topper Superstar, which she released in 2003.

Her single Thank You was from the album of the same name.

The song became her highest charting single to date in the UK, where it peaked at number two and received the 2004 MOBO Award for Best Single and a BRIT Award nomination in the same category.

Jamelia wrote the song about an abusive relationship.

The lyrics include the powerful words: “For every last bruise you gave me, for every time I sat in tears.

“For the million ways you hurt me, I just wanna tell you this.

“You broke my world, made me strong. Thank you.

“Messed up my dreams, made me strong. Thank you.”

Other top hits include Money, See It in a Boy’s Eyes, and Beware of the Dog.

What does Jamelia do now?

Over the past decade, Jamelia has appeared in an episode of the BBC drama series Death in Paradise, portraying a singer.

She has also modelled for Boux Avenue, taken part in Bear Grylls: Mission Survive on ITV, and participated on Strictly Come Dancing.

In 2016, she returned to acting to appear in an episode of the BBC soap Doctors as Helena Wales.

Nowadays, Jamelia hosts her own TV show Jamelia’s Table and regularly appears as a panellist on Jeremy Vine.

This week, she guest stars on Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Channel 4.

How old is Jamelia and where is she from?

Jamelia Niela Davis was born on January 11 1981 in Handsworth, Birmingham.

She is currently 40 years old and looks absolutely smoking hot.

Is Jamelia married? Who is her husband?

Jamelia is married to her second husband, whose identity she insists on keeping secret.

Their relationship was a whirlwind romance.

They “ran away” and got married within months.

Jamelia fell pregnant just weeks later with her third child, called True, now four.

Her first husband was Darren Byfield, which whom she has a daughter Tiani, 15.

She has one daughter called Teja, 19, from a previous relationship with her music manager ex-Terry Wallen.

Heartbreak and controversies

Jamelia grew up without her father as a result of the fact he was in and out of prison.

He later rejected her invitation to her wedding.

Jamelia claims her music manager Terry Wallen, with whom she has a child, was abusive and inspired her song Thank You.

In 2018, Jamelia’s stepbrother, Tafarwa Beckford, was convicted of a gang-related murder.

She later said that TV projects had been taken away from her because of her association with the crime.

Was Jamelia axed from Loose Women?

Jamelia appeared as a panellist on Loose Women from 2013 to 2016.

ITV ‘let her go’ in 2017 after she made unpopular comments about plus-sized clothes.

The singer said she didn’t think it was responsible for shops to stock clothes in larger sizes.

She went on to claim that it helped “facilitate people living an unhealthy lifestyle”.

She explained: “In the same way I don’t believe that a size zero should be available – it’s not a healthy size for an average woman to be.

“I don’t believe they [high street stores] should be providing clothes for below that range or above that range.

“Yes, have specialist shops, but you should feel uncomfortable if you are unhealthy…

“To be available in every High Street store, I don’t think that’s right.”

Talking about her departure from the show, she told the Birmingham Mail she hadn’t been “formerly sacked” but said she doubted she would be “going back”.

She said at the time: “The show is going in a different direction at the moment and I don’t seem to be a part of that narrative.”

Jamelia later claimed she was the “token black woman” on the show.

Jamelia appears on Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Friday November 19 2021 at 8pm on Channel 4.

