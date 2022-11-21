What does Gareth Locke-Locke in Made In Chelsea do for a living?

Gareth and Ollie Locke-Locke are probably one of the most unproblematic relationships on Made In Chelsea.

The pair got married shortly after they started dating in 2018.

And their romance has continued to blossom ever since!

We all know Ollie Locke from the very first time Made In Chelsea aired, but Gareth has only been a part of the cast since 2018.

So who is Gareth Locke-Locke and what does he do?

Gareth Locke-Locke joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2018 (Credit: E4)

Who is Gareth Locke-Locke?

Gareth Locke-Locke has been a part of Made In Chelsea since 2018, when he first started dating his husband Ollie.

Throughout the series, we’ve seen the couple grow stronger and we even got to see their wedding ceremony.

The pair have also documented their emotional journey of trying to have baby together.

Ollie and Gareth also appeared in Celebrity Hunted to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

They eventually got caught, but they certainly gave an entertaining attempt at being on the run.

What does Gareth Locke-Locke do?

Like most people on Made In Chelsea, Gareth’s main job isn’t being a cast member on the reality show.

Gareth is actually a self-employed fashion business consultant and strategist.

He also previously worked as an Office Manager at a luxury clothing brand, Holland Cooper, which specialises in tweed clothing.

In 2013, Gareth then left the company, but he later re-joined in 2016 as the Head of E-commerce.

He was then promoted to Commercial Director in 2017.

According to Gareth’s Linkin, he was also a self-employed business and brand consult for the past three years.

Gareth is married to MIC veteran Ollie Locke-Locke (Credit: E4)

Who is Gareth Locke-Locke married to?

Gareth is married to his husband and co-star Ollie Locke-Locke.

The pair tied the knot at the end of 2020 after many setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They originally got engaged in 2018, the same year that they started dating, after Gareth proposed to Ollie in Kensington Park Gardens.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Ollie recalled that Gareth said: “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you. Will you marry me?”

How sweet!

Gareth and Ollie had a beautiful wedding ceremony at the Natural History Museum, just before England went into its second lockdown.

Due to restrictions, only 13 guests attended their wedding, which included Tiffany Watson, Lydia Bright, Ella Eyre and Pearl Mackie.

Their co-stars, Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley, were also bridesmaids at their wedding.

And, of course, the pair shared their special moment with viewers at home, as the wedding aired in an episode of Made In Chelsea.

Later sharing a snap of their special day on Instagram, Ollie wrote: “Being ever the wallflower, when you’re told you’re only allowed to have thirteen people at your wedding hours before a second national lockdown!

“Organise an entire wedding in 48 hours in the National History Museum under a blue whale, to be aired on national television in front of millions!

“From only a few people being in the room to becoming the biggest watched wedding in Britain 2020! We wanted more than anything to have you with us on the journey and we are so lucky to share it with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ollie Locke-Locke (nee Locke) (@ollielockeworld)

The happy couple now live in a lavish two-storey townhouse in West London, which they have refurbished into their dream family home.

Gareth and Ollie have been trying to have a baby together (Credit: E4)

Does Gareth Locke-Locke have children?

Unfortunately, Gareth and Ollie do not have children.

Although, they desperately want to.

The pair have made no secret of their desire to start a family together and over the past year they have been sharing their surrogacy and IVF journey together.

Talking about their journey to become parents on Instagram, Ollie said: “Whatever happens and through the ups and downs, we are going to take you all on our journey.”

Ollie and Gareth even managed to find a surrogate and through IVF, they managed to get a viable embryo.

However, tragically the surrogate miscarried at six weeks and the pair were heartbroken by the news.

In a devastating post, Ollie wrote on his Instagram: “In early November our life changed in the most extraordinary and wonderful way, those two perfect lines shone through a pregnancy test telling us we were pregnant and Gareth, myself, our surrogate and our families were all ecstatic.

“After a difficult year, a little bean growing inside the best person you could ever imagine was the most wonderful early Christmas present we could ever have imagined.

“Through the course of nature, at 6 weeks and 2 days it stopped growing and had gone.”

But the pair aren’t giving up on their IVF journey just yet.

The couple told Good Morning Britain: “We have one failed attempt at IVF with a miscarriage and we are going again next month.”

Gareth’s maiden name is the same as his husband Ollie’s (Credit: E4)

What is Gareth’s maiden name?

Just like his husband Ollie, Gareth’s maiden name is also Locke.

It’s like the pair were destined to be!

Gareth now goes by the name Gareth Locke-Locke, as does Ollie.

