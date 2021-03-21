Line of Duty series 6 is finally here and the police jargon and acronyms – such as CHIS and DIR – come thick and fast in episode one.
While viewers have got used to hearing the likes of UCO – undercover officer – CHIS is a new one on us!
So what does it stand for? Covert human intelligence sources (of course!). CHIS gets more than a few mentions in this opening episode, as does DIR – digital interview recorder – and MIT – major incident team.
Here’s a list of all the acronyms and initialisms used in previous series of Line of Duty that will likely crop up again, so you don’t get lost when the jargon is rolling!
Line of Duty acronyms and initialisms – and what they mean!
AC-12 – Anti-Corruption Unit 12
ARU – Armed Response Unit
ARV – Armed Response Vehicle
B&E – Breaking and entering
Blue-on-blue (incident) – The accidental shooting or injury of a police officer by a fellow police officer
CID – Criminal Investigation Department
CIS – Crime Information System
CPS – Crown Prosecution Service
D&D – Drunk and Disorderly
DIR – Digital Interview Recorder
DPS – Directorate of Professional Standards
DVU – Domestic Violence Unit
GBH – Grievous Bodily Harm
IC – Identification Codes
IC9 – Unknown
ID – Identification
IRTC – Injury Road Traffic Collision
IRV – Incident Response Vehicle Job – A crime, especially a robbery
LEO – Local Enforcement Officer
LIO – Local Intelligence Officer
MIT – Major incident team
NCPA – No Cause for Police Action
NCS – National Crime Squad
NDIU – National Drugs Intelligence Unit
NOK – Next Of Kin
OCG – Organised Crime Group
OBBO – Observation
OP – Observation Point
PCSO – Police Community Support Officer
RCU – Road Crime Unit
Reg 15 – A regulation 15 notice advises an officer that a complaint has been made against them
RTA – Road Traffic Accident
RTC – Road Traffic Collision
SCD – Specialist Crime Directorate
SCG – Serious Crime Group
SO – Specialist Operations
SOCA – Serious and Organised Crime Agency
TC – Traffic Collision
TFU – Tactical Firearms Unit
TOA – Time of Arrival
TWOC – Taking (a vehicle) Without Owner’s Consent
UCO – Under Cover Of
VSS – Victim Support Scheme
Line of Duty acronyms and initialisms – police rankings and roles
AFO –Authorised Firearms Officer
DC – Detective Constable
DS – Detective Sergeant
DI – Detective Inspector
DCI – Detective Chief Inspector
Det Supt – Detective Superintendent
DCS – Detective Chief Superintendent
ACC – Assistant Chief Constable
DCC – Detective Chief Constable
CC – Chief Constable
CSE – Crime Scene Examiner
FI – Forensic Investigator
FLO – Family Liaison Officer
FME – Forensics Medical Examiner
PCSO – Police Community Support Officer
SIO – Senior Investigating Officer
UCO – Undercover Officer
