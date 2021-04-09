Waterloo Road ended over seven years ago. The popular BBC school drama ran for nine years, had 10 series and a huge cast, but what are the former Waterloo Road cast members up to now?

What are these former Waterloo Road cast members up to now?

Waterloo Road cast: Philip Martin Brown – Grantly Budgen

Grantley was the longest-serving character (Credit: BBC)

Philip Martin Brown played Grantly Budgen and was the show’s longest serving cast member.

He was in the show from the very first episode until season 9, when his character died.

Since Waterloo Road finished, Philip has continued acting.

He has made appearances in Coronation Street, Vera, Holby City and Doctors.

From 2017 until 2019, he played Mr Algernon Rowan Webb in The Worst Witch.

Waterloo Road cast: Jason Done – Tom Clarkson

Tom was killed off in series 8 (Credit: BBC)

Jason played Tom Clarkson from season one until season eight.

Being in the show for eight seasons, Tom became centre of some big storylines, including the death of his girlfriend Izzie and discovering he had a son, Josh.

And fans were devastated when Tom fell off the roof trying to help troubled pupil Kyle Stack.

Since leaving Waterloo Road, Jason has also continued acting. Most recently he played Jake in the TV series Run.

Katie Griffiths – Chlo Granger

Chlo had an on-off relationship with Donte (Credit: BBC)

Katie played Chlo Granger in the first four seasons.

Chlo was the daughter of Izzie and sister of Mika. She had a on-off relationship with Donte Charles and they were the first Waterloo Road pupils to get married.

They went on to have a daughter together, who they named Izzie, after Chlo’s mother.

Katie also continued acting after leaving Waterloo Road. She made appearances in Casualty, Five Days, Father Brown.

Most recently she made an appearance in Doctors last year.

Rebecca Ryan – Vicki MacDonald

Rebecca played Vicki (Credit: BBC)

Vicki MacDonald appeared from series five until the middle of series seven.

Vicki had a tough home life and was devastated when her dad died. She had an on-off relationship with Ronan.

But things got complicated when she began sleeping with her best friend Jess’s boyfriend Aidan.

Aidan got both Jess and Vicki pregnant, and Vicki was gutted when she had a miscarriage.

After leaving Waterloo Road, actress Rebecca went on to play Gemma Dean in Casualty from 2017 until 2019.

Last year she made an appearance in Doctors. You may also recognise Rebecca’s brother Jack James Ryan, who played Jacob Hay in Coronation Street this year.

In 2018, Rebecca got engaged to her long-term boyfriend.

Adam Thomas – Donte Charles

Donte and Chlo got married (Credit: BBC)

Adam’s alter ego Donte Charles had a famous on-off relationship with Chlo.

The couple were last seen in season 4, shortly after the birth of their daughter Izzy.

After leaving the show, Adam landed the role of Adam Barton in Emmerdale.

Adam left Emmerdale in 2018. As well as continuing acting, Adam has opened a restaurant.

In 2016, he appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and in 2019, he became a presenter on Extra Camp.

Adam has two famous brothers, Ryan Thomas and Scott Thomas.

Adam is now a father to two children, Teddy and Elsie.

Tom Payne – Brett Aspinall

Tom Payne played Brett (Credit: BBC)

Brett Aspinall appeared in Waterloo Road in series two and three.

He started a relationship with Mika Granger. But hr broke her heart when he slept with her sister Chlo.

Tom also continued acting after leaving Waterloo Road and has become well-known for playing Paul ‘Jesus’ Rovia in The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead.

He is currently playing Malcolm in Prodigal son.

Linzey Cocker – Jess Fisher

You may recognise Linzey from Our Girl (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Is Beppe di Marco returning to EastEnders? Michael Greco is up for it!

Linzey Cocker played Jess Fisher from series six until halfway through series seven.

Jess was the troubled daughter of Miss Karen Fisher.

In real-life, Linzey also continued acting and played Marie Lane in Our Girl from 2017 until 2020 alongside Michelle Keegan.

She also acted alongside Michelle in Tina and Bobby in 2017.

Between 2017 and 2019 she played Sam Swan in White Gold.

Linzey is now a mother and engaged to ex professional footballer for South China, Adam Chi Keung Tse.

Chris Geere – Matt Wilding

Matt Wilding was in the show on and off (Credit: BBC)

Matt Wilding was another popular Waterloo Road teacher.

Like many of his former Waterloo Road co-stars, Chris has continued acting.

Between 2018 and 2020, he played Arvin Fennerman in popular U.S Sitcom Modern Family.

Arvin dated Hailey Dunphy, played by Sarah Hyland.

He has also had roles in films The Festival and Detective Pikachu.

Phoebe Dynevor – Siobhan Mailey

Phoebe appeared in Waterloo Road before her role on Bridgerton (Credit: BBC)

Siobhan Mailey was played by Phoebe Dynevor, daughter of Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor.

Siobhan was the best friend of Amy Porter.

Phoebe went on to star in Netflix drama Bridgerton alongside Rege-Jean Page, who played Guy Braxton in Waterloo Road season 10.

Noami Battrick – Gabriella Wark

Gabby caused a lot of problems at the school (Credit: BBC)

Gabriella Wark quickly made a bad impression on the Waterloo Road pupils and teachers.

Not only did she develop an obsession with teacher Hector Reid, she pushed fellow pupil Casey Barry off a climbing wall, ruining her chances at a professional boxing career.

Gabby was played by actress Naomi Battrick. Naomi went on to play Jocelyn in Jamestown.

Most recently she played Maddy in TV series Flack.

Laurie Brett – Christine Mulgrew

Laurie played Christine (Credit: BBC)

Christine Mulgrew was played by Laurie Brett, who is also well-known for playing Jane Beale in EastEnders.

Christine had a struggle with alcohol addiction and even found herself sneaking alcohol into school.

However after her son Connor left school and moved away with his wife, Christine started to live with colleague and friend Audrey.

After Waterloo Road came to an end, Laurie continued to act in EastEnders until 2017.

Most recently she played Izzy in TV series Traces.

Earlier this year, Laurie revealed to the Sunday People that she had no plans to return to the BBC soap.

She also got married in 2019 to husband Dennis.

Max Bowden – Justin Fitzgerald

Max Bowden played Justin Fitzgerald (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Why Did You Kill Me? on Netflix: What happened to Crystal Theobold?

EastEnders fans will recognise Max Bowden. Max played Justin, son of headteacher Vaughn Fitzgerald.

Justin had a hard time adjusting to the fact his dad had left his mum and started dating someone new.

After Waterloo Road came to end, Max landed a role on EastEnders playing Phil Mitchell’s son Ben.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.