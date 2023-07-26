What are The Chase stars’ other jobs away from the ITV game show?

The Chase stars are known for their high IQs and general knowledge, but it’s fair to say quizzes aren’t all they care about.

Many of the professional quizzers have other jobs outside the show that may come as a surprise.

Let’s take a dive into the other gigs of Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace and Darragh Ennis.

Shaun Wallace – a qualified barrister – has been a Chaser since 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Shaun Wallace

Professional quizzer Shaun Wallace is a qualified barrister and was called to the Bar in 1984. He also completed his pupilage two years later.

The 63-year-old, who has been a Chaser since 2009, is also a part-time lecturer and author, who visits educational institutions to speak about law.

Furthermore, in 2018, he wrote his autobiography, which is titled Chasing the Dream. He has also featured as a guest chaser on the Australian version of the show under the nickname “The Destroyer”.

On the UK version, his nickname is “The Dark Destroyer”.

The star has been on The Chase since 2010 (Credit: ITV)

Anne Hegerty

Anne Hegerty has been on The Chase since 2010 and studied journalism at The University of Edinburgh. During her time on the show, she has appeared on different TV series.

The star, 65, appeared on the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity and finished seventh place.

She’s also presented ITV’s Britain’s Brightest Family. Last year, Anne announced she had bagged an acting job as a housekeeper in the new comedy titled Gammon.

Before The Chase, Paul qualified as a medical doctor at St George’s Hospital Medical School (Credit: ITV)

Paul Sinha

Like his fellow Chasers, Paul Sinha is qualified in another area outside The Chase.

Paul is a qualified medical doctor, as well as a stand-up comedian.

He’s hosted his own quiz show on ITV called Paul Sinha’s TV showdown.

The quizzer has been on The Chase since 2015 (Credit: ITV)

Jenny Ryan

Jenny Ryan has been a professional quizzer on The Chase since 2015.

Apart from being a Chaser, she’s a singer, host of Fingers on Buzzers podcast and a ukulele player.

Jenny appeared on the 2019 series of The X Factor: Celebrity, as well as Celebrity MasterChef.

The Chase star is a qualified neuroscientist and entomologist (Credit: ITV)

Darragh Ennis

Darragh Ennis joined The Chase in 2020. He’s a qualified neuroscientist and entomologist and continues to work in labs outside the show.

He’s also hosted the podcast, Untangling Science.

The star first appeared on The Chase in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett

Mark Labett first appeared on The Chase in 2009. Unlike his fellow professional quizzers, Mark appears to be a full-time quizzer.

Apart from when he’s being interviewed, his TV appearances often consist of him quizzing others.

Before his TV career however, Mark worked as a supply maths and P.E. teacher in a South Wales secondary school.

