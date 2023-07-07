The Wham! documentary on Netflix is ‘everything fans hoped for and more’ – and these 15 tweets prove it

A brand-new Wham! documentary has been released on Netflix – and fans have said it’s “everything they hoped for and more”.

In case you didn’t know, the pop duo Wham! dominated radio and television in the 1980s thanks to their fun-loving and feel-good hits. We’re taking BANGERS like Club Tropicana and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

Now, a new documentary, called Wham!, takes a look at how George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley went from teenage pals to worldwide pop stars.

The two pals shot to fame in the ’80s (Credit: Netflix)

Wham! documentary released on Netflix

The new flick is directed by Chris Smith. What’s more, it also includes unseen footage and audio the two musicians recorded themselves.

As for what makes this docu different to all the others out there, the director told Radio Times its main focus is on the time between 1980 and 1986 through the lens of friendship.

As well as providing fans with an in-depth look at the award-winning group, it also pays tribute to the life of George. The Careless Whisper hitmaker sadly died aged 53 in 2016.

Wham! the documentary, was released on Netflix this week – and it’s fair to say fans have had a lot to say about it.

What have Wham fans said about the documentary?

Someone get us the tissues… The “touching watch” has been widely praised.

What a touching watch #WhamNetflix was. What a friendship. Honestly it made my eyes water .. is that daft? George Michael will forever be Yog from now on. — TheGreatLeslieBand (@TheGreatLeslie_) July 7, 2023

Such a special documentary!

@ajridgeley thank you for the gift of #WhamNetflix I danced, laughed, & cried. The voiceovers of George made him feel like he was still with us & that is something that made this documentary even more special. I am lucky to have lived in a lifetime with #WHAM and #GeorgeMichael♥️ — Princess Charleston of the Isle of Palms (@PC_IOP) July 7, 2023

We’d like to think he would be proud, too…

I watched Netflix’s #Wham last night and the documentary was nicely put together: more music and less talking heads wasting valuable screen time.

I like this format. George Michael would be proud.#WhamNetflix pic.twitter.com/sjjKpT49aA — Marcio Delgado (@marcio_delgado) July 7, 2023

Nostalgic vibes all the way!

#WhamNetflix is nostalgia candy and a tribute to pop music. Brilliant documentary. — Kathryn Ferguson (@MissKFergie) July 7, 2023

So many memories, right!? Live Aid, Wham! The Final at Wembley and those very short shorts!

Watched the new Netflix video #Wham

Bloody brilliant! It brought back so many memories of my teens/early 20's. Lovely remembering their songs. It even had me staying up listening to them on Spotify.

Definitely worth a watch! 🤩🥰#WhamNetflix — ®🅾💲e♏🅰♌❗E 🎶🎵❤ (@rmariet7) July 7, 2023

Their friendship was the best!

I’ve never seen a music doc this sentimental, fun and with an ultimate happy ending unlike so many “behind the music” cliches. The true Yin and Yang in most partnerships are never how you expect it. @ajridgeley is such a wonderful best mate and talent. Choose life! #WhamNetflix https://t.co/uPeKunvlrH — Ellen Houlihan (@elliehoulie) July 7, 2023

The pictures in the doc are the sweetest… And it’s all thanks to Andrew’s mum!

God BLESS @ajridgeley’s mother Jennifer, whose loving and wickedly comprehensive scrapbooks about her son’s success in the music bidness 40 years ago form the spine of #Wham, the ravishing and riveting new documentary about the iconic ‘80s pop band of the same name. #WhamNetflix — Brandon's Buzz (@brandonsbuzz) July 7, 2023

Literally same!

I absolutely loved the #WhamNetflix documentary. Not 20 minutes in and I was holding back tears. I was struck by their friendship and love for one another. How Andrew never tried to hold George back and let him shine. — Kimmie⁷💜 (@ktmcnealey) July 7, 2023

We miss him every day (and also his handsome good looks!).

Best thing I’ve watched for ages. 🥳Although I was only 9, I still remember going to watch the Make it Big tour at Birmingham NEC. Can’t believe it’s nearly 7 years since we lost the supremely talented George Michael 💔 . #WhamNetflix — Cupcake Couture (@cupcakecoutur12) July 6, 2023

Who doesn’t love feeling joy!?

Regardless of your musical tastes, #WhamNetflix is one of the best music documentaries I've seen in a long time. No drama. No scandal. Pure joy. Go on. Treat yourself. — Louise. (@LouiseInTheGar1) July 6, 2023

An absolute legend! He never once held George back.

Anyone else watching the #WhamNetflix special and blown away by how intelligent and thoughtful Andrew Ridgeley is? What an amazing documentary and story about a great band. pic.twitter.com/EjLkkUKCib — Rita From YEG (@RitaFromYEG) July 6, 2023

We’re still crying tbh…

Crying again.

I'll never cease to be in awe of the genuine love, friendship and respect that Andrew and George had for each other 💜💜#Wham @ajridgeley @GeorgeMOfficial #WhamNetflix @NetflixUK pic.twitter.com/fGSzxXs6cV — Vee🐝 (@veefeeley) July 5, 2023

Anyone else feel old AF?

We want more! Petition to make a sequel.

I could’ve watched the genuine friendship between George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley for another two hours. 🥰 🥹

The Wham documentary on Netflix was everything I’d hoped it would be and more. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #WhamNetflix pic.twitter.com/DrLosvVUEb — kimber 💜✨ (@kimbertiiimber) July 7, 2023

Banger after banger!

Just watched the Wham! Documentary and it was great I've always liked that group they have such great songs especially this one in particular this was their farewell song/video #WhamNetflix https://t.co/pdOvcOGnLE — mjfan4life86 I ❤️ Este Haim 4ever 😍😍 (@mjfan4life86) July 6, 2023

When did George die?

George sadly died on Christmas Day in 2016. He was found dead in bed by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz at his Oxfordshire home: “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.”

The following year, in March 2017, a senior coroner confirmed that George had died of natural causes after suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

You can stream Wham! – and we very much recommend that you do – on Netflix now.

