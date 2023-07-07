George Michael and Andrew Ridgley in their Wham! heyday
TV

The Wham! documentary on Netflix is ‘everything fans hoped for and more’ – and these 15 tweets prove it

'Best thing I've watched for ages'

By Joey Crutchley

A brand-new Wham! documentary has been released on Netflix – and fans have said it’s “everything they hoped for and more”.

In case you didn’t know, the pop duo Wham! dominated radio and television in the 1980s thanks to their fun-loving and feel-good hits. We’re taking BANGERS like Club Tropicana and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

Now, a new documentary, called Wham!, takes a look at how George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley went from teenage pals to worldwide pop stars.

Screenshot of the Wham documentary
The two pals shot to fame in the ’80s (Credit: Netflix)

Wham! documentary released on Netflix

The new flick is directed by Chris Smith. What’s more, it also includes unseen footage and audio the two musicians recorded themselves.

As for what makes this docu different to all the others out there, the director told Radio Times its main focus is on the time between 1980 and 1986 through the lens of friendship.

As well as providing fans with an in-depth look at the award-winning group, it also pays tribute to the life of George. The Careless Whisper hitmaker sadly died aged 53 in 2016.

Wham! the documentary, was released on Netflix this week – and it’s fair to say fans have had a lot to say about it.

What have Wham fans said about the documentary?

Someone get us the tissues… The “touching watch” has been widely praised.

Such a special documentary!

We’d like to think he would be proud, too…

Nostalgic vibes all the way!

So many memories, right!? Live Aid, Wham! The Final at Wembley and those very short shorts!

Their friendship was the best!

The pictures in the doc are the sweetest… And it’s all thanks to Andrew’s mum!

Literally same!

We miss him every day (and also his handsome good looks!).

Who doesn’t love feeling joy!?

An absolute legend! He never once held George back.

We’re still crying tbh…

Anyone else feel old AF?

We want more! Petition to make a sequel.

Banger after banger!

When did George die?

George sadly died on Christmas Day in 2016. He was found dead in bed by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz at his Oxfordshire home: “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.”

The following year, in March 2017, a senior coroner confirmed that George had died of natural causes after suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

Read more: This Morning viewers left stunned over George Michael segment on today’s show

You can stream Wham! – and we very much recommend that you do – on Netflix now.

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

George Michael Netflix

Trending Articles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harry and Meghan issued marriage warning as their careers take a hit
Fern Britten being interviewed and Phillip Schofield on This Morning
Fern Britton addresses This Morning return following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Man thinking / woman with her back to camera watching a sunset
Man refuses to honour dead sister’s wishes as he’s defended for not naming his baby after their abusive mother
Fiona Phillips talking on This Morning
Fiona Phillips expresses ‘heartbreak’ as she reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis: ‘This disease has ravaged my family’
Where is Jimmy Nail now?
Where is Jimmy Nail now as new photo emerges? The actor and singer was a HUGE star in the 80s and 90s
young men at funeral
Son defended after banning his mum from her own mother’s funeral