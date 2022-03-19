Weekend TV ruined by ITV as Saturday Night Takeaway, Starstruck and Dancing On Ice ALL dumped

Saturday Night Takeaway will miss their Ant and Dec fix this weekend as ITV has taken the primetime show off air.

After four weeks of the popular series, the network has dumped it in favour of – drumroll – The Bloody Rugby, equally unwelcome beefy brother of The Bloody Football.

Thank you very much ITV!

So is that it then, just a short run of Takeaway for 2022?

Here’s the good news – Ant and Dec (and, please God, Stephen Mulhern) will be back in their rightful Takeaway slot of 7pm next Saturday…

Saturday Night ITV shake-up

Saturday Night Takeaway isn’t the only absent show…

Starstruck has also been removed from its usual Saturday slot.

The culprit? A Six Nations doubleheader.

Ireland is taking on Scotland at 4.45pm on Saturday, March 19 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

France will then be going up against England at the Stade de France in Paris.

Two visits from The Bloody Rugby – taking up all of the primetime viewing hours.

Dancing On Ice skates off

ITV dropping shows and annoying loyal entertainment and soaps fans has become something of a regular occurrence of late.

Dancing On Ice has also been moved – and the final, no less!

It was due to be on Sunday, March 20 but has made way for The Bloody Football.

ITV is broadcasting the FA Cup Quarter-Final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest from 6pm.

This week Loose Women made way for Cheltenham Races.

And earlier in the month, The Bloody Football destroyed the soap schedule.

