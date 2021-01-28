Lucy Verasamy is officially the hottest of the weather girls on UK TV

Who is the hottest of the weather girls on UK TV? Well, if we go by social media, it’s Lucy Verasamy, who’s also very cool.

The BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky all have their own meteorologists working to bring us updates on this favourite of British small-talk subjects.

And while it might not be as essential these days, during lockdown, to know what conditions will be like outside – we’re still tuning in. And we all have our favourites!

Here are the top weather presenters on British TV, ranked by their follower numbers on social media, keeping Lucy company.

Presenter Sarah Keith-Lucas joins Lucy Verasamy as one of the hottest properties in the weather world (Credit: BBC)

Hottest weather girls on TV: Who is the most popular?

Sarah Keith-Lucas

Follower count: 11.1K (Twitter)

Sarah is a weather presenter on BBC One, having joined the Beeb in 2008.

Read more: BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood returns to work after being knocked off her bike

She has also presented the weather on BBC show Countryfile.

ITV weather’s Becky Mantin (Credit: Timmie / SplashNews.com)

Becky Mantin

Follower count: 30.3k (Twitter, Instagram)

Readers will know Becky for her work on ITV Weather.

Her other credits include Good Morning Britain and ITV documentary Inside Britain’s Storms.

Channel 5 star Clare Nasir (Credit: Zed Jameson / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

Clare Nasir

Follower count: 33k (Twitter, Instagram)

Clare joined GMTV in 2000 to cover for former Loose Women star Andrea McLean, who was a weather presenter at the time.

Today, she hosts Channel 5 Weather and also has a BBC podcast, Under the Weather.

Sky weather host Nazaneen Ghaffar (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nazaneen Ghaffar

Follower count: 61.3k (Twitter, Instagram)

Nazaneen is a weather presenter on Sky.

She previously worked for the BBC, but left to join Sky’s Sunrise programme in 2010 as a replacement for Lucy Verasamy.

Legendary weather expert Carol Kirkwood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Top three most popular female weather presenters

Carol Kirkwood

Follower count: 199.9K (Twitter)

We’re getting close to the top spot on our list now and in third place is Carol Kirkwood.

Carol’s best known for her work on BBC Breakfast and Victoria Derbyshire.

She’s done other shows outside of weather forecasting, including Strictly Come Dancing and Countdown.

GMB favourite Laura Tobin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Laura Tobin

Follower count: 274.2k (Twitter, Instagram)

In second place, it’s Good Morning Britain favourite Laura Tobin.

Read more: Susanna Reid tells off Ben Shephard for ‘rude’ comment about Laura Tobin’s dress

Laura’s a popular figure on the daytime show and is also presenting ITV’s Going Green: Save Money?

Elsewhere, she’s appeared on the celebrity editions of a number of game and quiz shows, including Pointless, The Chase and Tipping Point.

In first place is GMB’s Lucy Verasamy (Credit: Jeff Moore / SplashNews.com)

Lucy Verasamy

Follower count: 309.5k (Twitter, Instagram)

Number one on our countdown is Lucy Verasamy!

Like Laura Tobin, Lucy is also a weather presenter on GMB.

Her other work includes Climate Crisis: Our Changing World, the ITV digital series she presents with Laura and their fellow Good Morning Britain star Alex Beresford.

Who is your favourite of all the weather girls on TV? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.