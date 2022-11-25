Waterloo Road will be returning to screens in January 2023 and now new spoilers and pictures have been revealed.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the BBC school drama, which originally ran from 2006 until 2015, would be making a return.

Waterloo Road is back (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road spoilers: First look at new series

As the new school year begins at Waterloo Road, a peaceful protest turns into a school riot and the events of the day will have huge ramifications on everyone involved.

A peaceful protest turns into a school riot, but will everyone be okay? (Credit: BBC)

A spokesperson for the show said: “Across the term, Waterloo Road’s teachers and parents are going to have to learn on their feet as they try to navigate the ever changing social landscape – from teen homelessness to the cost of living, being LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, mental health and everything else facing young teens today.

The new school year is starting in Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

“Amongst the chaos, the students, faculty and parents still make their times for friendships, fun and a few romances.

“The pupils have a lot to contend with this term, but they will learn to lean on one another to survive the year and try and stay out of detention as much as possible.

“Riots, scandals, fractured families and challenging kids – for Headteacher Kim Campbell and her team, fire-fighting is a way of life.

“Who said education was easy?”

Donte and Chlo are back with their children (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the cast of Waterloo Road 2022?

Angela Griffin will be returning to Waterloo Road as Kim Campbell.

Other former cast members returning include Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths, who played Donte Charles and Chlo Charles in the original series.

Adam’s real-life son Teddy Thomas and niece Scarlett Thomas, daughter of Ryan Thomas, will also be joining the cast as Donte and Chlo’s children Tommy and Izzy.

Waterloo Road viewers will be introduced to lots of new characters (Credit: BBC)

Other actors joining the cast include Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac, Vincent Jerome, James Baxter, Jo Coffey, Shauna Shim, Neil Fitzmaurice and Katherine Pierce.

Meanwhile actors playing pupils include The Bay’s Noah Valentine, Coronation Street actor Liam Scholes, Adam Abbou, Priyasasha Kumari and Adam Ali.

Read more: Waterloo Road: What happened to the old set? What do we know about the new set?

Waterloo Road returns in January 2023 on BBC. You can watch the original series now on BBC iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to Waterloo Road’s return? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.