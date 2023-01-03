Waterloo Road: How did the show end? A recap ahead of the new series…

Waterloo Road ran for nine years on BBC, before coming to an end with its tenth season in 2015.

But as BBC has announced a revival of the show but how did the original run of the show end?

And will it give us any idea of where the new revival of the show might pick up?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When did Waterloo Road end?

Waterloo Road ended back on March 9 2015 on its tenth season.

The final episode aired exactly nine years to the day after the first episode.

How did Waterloo Road end?

In the lead-up to the last episode, the teachers and pupils of Waterloo Road learn that the council plans to merge the school with Havelock High.

They are determined to stop the merger but with repeated scandals surrounding the school – including the school’s secretary Sonya publicly admitting she was lying about a cancer diagnosis.

It seems inevitable that the school will merge and lose its independence.

The last episode begins with school principal Vaughan admitting defeat and refusing to argue against the school’s merger.

This leads the students of the school left to lead a presentation to the council to save the school.

The issue is student Kenzie and teacher Marco, who are due to the lead the presentation, are locked in a walk-in freezer by Deputy Head Lorna Hutchinson’s husband Rob, as he wants to force Lorna to reconcile with him.

Justin eventually finds Kenzie and the assaulted Marco and the police turn up just in time to arrest Rob as he tries to force Lorna to leave with him.

Eventually, Vaughn’s son Leo persuades him to turn up and take to the stage, whilst the pupils lock the audience in as they put their case to keep Waterloo Road independent.

The students emotively announce what the school means to them, and how they didn’t know where they’d be with Waterloo Road.

English teacher George Windsor meanwhile makes a secret and incriminating recording of the local councilwoman, which proves they want to make a profit out of the land.

The students, along with George Windsor’s recording, convince the council to keep the school and stop the merger.

The episode ends with the students rejoicing and celebrating together.

The camera began to pan around the empty hallways and classrooms.

In voiceovers, viewers could hear the voices from past and current teachers and students including Kim Campbell, Chlo Grainger, Finn Sharkey and Grantley Bugden.

The camera panned on the outside of the school and the show came to an end.

The new series of Waterloo Road

The new series will take place in Manchester, unlike the original series which took place between Rochdale and Scotland.

We do know that Angela Griffin will return as Kim Campbell, who is now the Headteacher of the school.

Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths are also returning as Donte Charles and Chlo Charles.

Their daughter Izzie will appear in the show played by Adam Thomas’ niece Scarlett Thomas.

The first episode airs tonight (Tuesday, January 3 2023) on BBC One at 8pm.

Waterloo Road will air on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.

