Waterloo Road fans predict devastating twist as return date is revealed

The BBC has confirmed that Waterloo Road will return in January – and fans are predicting a heartbreaking twist.

The school-set show is returning seven years after it was originally axed.

Waterloo Road fans are predicting a devastating twist for Chlo (Credit: BBC)

Rumours suggest the opening episode will feature a disaster and a potential death.

And fans are sure they know who it will be.

They are convinced Chlo will die – echoing the original series where she had to cope with her own mother’s death.

One fan said: “If the rumours of a legacy character being killed off in episode one are true… it could be Chlo?

“The way she lost her own mum in the original series in a tragic way and then was then raised by Tom.

“Donte being a single dad to their daughter.. tbh when I saw Chlo and Donte were returning it felt a bit strange considering (to my knowledge) they weren’t staff at the school in this era of the show.

Heartbreaking twist for drama’s return?

“The parents of the children were never really characters in their own right Rose maybe an exception but even she ended up working there eventually.”

Another said: “Waterloo road is coming back. But I have such a gut feeling they’ll kill off Chlo for some reason.”

It was confirmed earlier this year that the BBC school drama, which originally ran from 2006 until 2015, would be making a return.

The BBC has released first looks at the revival.

As the new school year begins at Waterloo Road, a peaceful protest turns into a school riot.

And the events of the day will have huge ramifications on everyone involved.

A riot will rip through Waterloo Road when it returns (Credit: BBC)

A spokesperson for the show said: “Across the term, Waterloo Road’s teachers and parents are going to have to learn on their feet as they try to navigate the ever changing social landscape – from teen homelessness to the cost of living, being LGBTQ+, racism, sexism, mental health and everything else facing young teens today.

“Amongst the chaos, the students, faculty and parents still make their times for friendships, fun and a few romances.

“The pupils have a lot to contend with this term, but they will learn to lean on one another to survive the year and try and stay out of detention as much as possible.

“Riots, scandals, fractured families and challenging kids – for Headteacher Kim Campbell and her team, fire-fighting is a way of life.

“Who said education was easy?”

Stars of the original show are returning for the revival (Credit: BBC)

Who is set to return to Waterloo Road?

Angela Griffin will be returning to Waterloo Road as Kim Campbell.

Other former cast members returning include Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths, who played Donte Charles and Chlo Charles in the original series.

Adam’s real-life son Teddy and niece Scarlett will play Donte and Chlo’s children Tommy and Izzy.

Other actors joining the cast include Coronation Street stars Kym Marsh and Rachel Leskovac.

Vincent Jerome, James Baxter, Jo Coffey, Shauna Shim, Neil Fitzmaurice and Katherine Pierce are also joining.

Meanwhile actors playing pupils include Noah Valentine, Liam Scholes, Adam Abbou, Priyasasha Kumari and Adam Ali.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.