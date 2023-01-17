Waterloo Road cast: Nicky, Donte and Kim in threeway split pic
TV

Waterloo Road dropped from the schedule tonight – when will it air this week?

The TV drama has moved from its Tuesday night slot

By Carena Crawford

The BBC has confirmed Waterloo Road will not air tonight, Tuesday, January 17.

Instead it will be shown later in the week.

Why has Waterloo Road been dropped? And when will it air next?

Kim in Waterloo Road looks annoyed as she talks seriously
Kim and co will be on screen on Wednesday instead of tonight (Credit: BBC)

Waterloo Road dropped from schedules tonight

As a result of the football being shown on BBC One tonight, Waterloo Road will not air.

It’s an FA Cup third round replay as Wolverhampton Wanderers face Liverpool.

With kick-off at 7.45pm live coverage will begin at 7.30pm – which means both EastEnders, which usually airs at 7.30pm and Waterloo Road, which follows at 8pm, have been moved.

Silent Witness is also not on tonight.

Tonya, Nicky and Preston look concerned as they stand in the street with their belongings
Things aren’t going well for the Walters family (Credit: BBC)

When is Waterloo Road on TV next?

All three programmes will now be shown on Wednesday (January 18) instead.

EastEnders is on at its usual time of 7.30pm.

Waterloo Road will then follow at 8pm.

Silent Witness moves to Wednesday at 9pm.

Of course, the entire series 11 boxset of Waterloo Road is available to watch on iPlayer for those who don’t want to wait another day to see it on the TV!

Waterloo Road: Donte looks over his shoulder
Donte is struggling without Chloe (Credit: BBC)

What happens in the show this week?

Following the shock death of Chlo Charles in the series opener, the drama continues to follow her partner Donte as he tries to hold it together.

As his grief threatens to overwhelm him, he needs to keep going for the sake of his kids.

He is struggling with everyday tasks like how to put money in the kids’ school dinner accounts.

As daughter Izzie faces her first day back after her mum’s death, Donte is stunned when he finds out she’s skipped school.

He realises he has to step up and help Izzie, but what will Kim think of his idea to be in Izzie’s life more?

Meanwhile, things are bad for dinnerlady Nicky and the Walters family.

They’ve been evicted by bailiffs and have nowhere to turn for help.

Can they rely on anyone to support them?

And what will this mean for Preston, who is already stressed to the max?

Waterloo Road usually airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on BBC One.

