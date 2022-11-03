Waterloo Road: Who did Jodie Comer play on the BBC show?

Jodie Comer has had a lot of success in recent years, winning both a BAFTA and an Emmy. But who did she play on Waterloo Road?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Jodie Comer guest-starred in an episode of Waterloo Road (Credit: BBC)

Who did Jodie Comer play on Waterloo Road?

Jodie Comer featured on an episode of Waterloo Road in season six, episode three back in 2010.

It was one of the actress’s first acting gigs, appearing on a small role on Holby City before appearing on Waterloo Road.

She played Sarah Evans, the girlfriend of pupil Ronan Burley.

The episode takes place around Head Teacher Karen Fisher’s Emergency Contraception Scheme.

Jodie’s character, Sarah is first seen the day after she has had unprotected sex with Ronan Burley.

Ronan is desperate for her to take the morning-after pill but Sarah is reluctant.

Ronan attempts to get the pill himself but gets caught by Deputy Head Christopher Mead.

He calls Sarah’s mum, pretending to be Chris Mead, and told her mum that Sarah needed to take the morning after pill.

This results in Sarah’s mum coming in. At first, Sarah’s mum wanted to take her out of Waterloo Road however she later decided that she could stay.

Sarah breaks up with Ronan at the end of the episode, saying she isn’t ready for a relationship.

Jodie Comer does not appear on the show again.

Jodie Comer with her BAFTA award this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Jodie Comer? How old is she?

Jodie Comer was born on March 11 1993 in Liverpool England to parents Donna and James Comer.

She has a younger brother named Charlie.

Jodie is now 29.

What has Jodie Comer been in since the BBC school drama?

Jodie Comer has had a lot of success since her small role on Waterloo Road!

Her first big role was as Chloe in the Channel 4 series My Mad Fat Diary, which she starred in from 2013 till 2015.

Jodie’s next big role was as Kate Parks in Doctor Foster.

In 2016 she played Ivy Moxam in the BBC miniseries Thirteen.

But it was her role in BBC’s Killing Eve that really shot her into fame.

The actress received three Emmy nominations and one win for her role as Villanelle in the BBC show.

Her recent role in the Channel 4 film Help, earned her a BAFTA win last year, her second BAFTA win after previously winning a lead actress award for Killing Eve.

Jodie recently starred in the Ryan Reynold’s movie Free Guy alongside Ryan and Stranger Things star Joe Keery.

She recently had a popular stint at the Harold Pinter Theatre, playing Tessa Ensler in Prima Facie, a play about a top barrister who is forced to confront her own morals.

Jodie will play Tessa again on Broadway in 2023.

She’s soon to star in the HBO series Big Swiss.

Waterloo Road returns to BBC later this year. All the previous series all currently available on BBC iPlayer.

Are you a fan of Jodie Comer? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.