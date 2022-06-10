Tenable host Warwick Davis surprised fans on This Morning today.

The legendary actor stopped by the ITV studios to discuss his viral TV moment that took the nation by storm this week.

The Tenable host was shared across social media for his hilarious lengthy explanation for a strange but simple question on his quiz show.

On Wednesday’s show, a team was tasked with naming “10 frozen vegetables after broccoli sold at Iceland”.

However, Warwick’s explanation sent the contestants into a tailspin.

As a result, hilarity quickly ensued and a viewer shared the moment on social media and it quickly caught everyone’s attention.

Warwick surprised This Morning viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Tenable star Warwick Davis on This Morning

“We are looking for the 10 vegetables that come after broccoli, alphabetically, which are sold separately at Iceland as part of their own brand range,” Warwick had said on Tenable.

However, his explanation continued for a long time leaving viewers in giggles.

Read more: Tenable host Warwick Davis on ‘painful’ aspects of dwarfism he hides from fans

Appearing on This Morning today, Warwick told Alison Hammond that he had no idea he had gone viral until his wife told him.

Warwick Davis went viral for this week’s episode of Tenable (Credit: ITV)

“My wife said you’ve gone viral, I said ‘okay what did the doctor say?'” he laughed. “It’s brilliant, I always like being down with the kids.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to explain his confusing explanation, Warick insisted that he legally had to make the question clear so ITV wouldn’t get into trouble.

Following his appearance on This Morning today, viewers raced to social media to share their admiration for the legendary actor.

As a result, one viewer said: “Warwick is a legend #ThisMorning.”

Read more: Stranger Things season 4: Who is Will Byers’ secret love interest? Fans are going wild!

A second tweeted: “Warwick, national treasure he is lol, love him #ThisMorning.”

“#ThisMorning another reason to love @WarwickADavis,” said a third viewer.

Elsewhere, a fourth tweeted: “Warwick Davis was on This Morning talking about the Iceland frozen vegetables?!?”

What do you think of Warwick Davis? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.