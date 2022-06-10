Tenable host Warwick Davis in blue t-shirt while speaking to camera on This Morning
Tenable star Warwick Davis has This Morning viewers saying same thing as he makes surprise appearance

The legendary actor

Tenable host Warwick Davis surprised fans on This Morning today.

The legendary actor stopped by the ITV studios to discuss his viral TV moment that took the nation by storm this week.

The Tenable host was shared across social media for his hilarious lengthy explanation for a strange but simple question on his quiz show.

On Wednesday’s show, a team was tasked with naming “10 frozen vegetables after broccoli sold at Iceland”.

However, Warwick’s explanation sent the contestants into a tailspin.

As a result, hilarity quickly ensued and a viewer shared the moment on social media and it quickly caught everyone’s attention.

Tenable star Warwick Davis on This Morning

“We are looking for the 10 vegetables that come after broccoli, alphabetically, which are sold separately at Iceland as part of their own brand range,” Warwick had said on Tenable.

However, his explanation continued for a long time leaving viewers in giggles.

Appearing on This Morning today, Warwick told Alison Hammond that he had no idea he had gone viral until his wife told him.

“My wife said you’ve gone viral, I said ‘okay what did the doctor say?'” he laughed. “It’s brilliant, I always like being down with the kids.”

Meanwhile, in a bid to explain his confusing explanation, Warick insisted that he legally had to make the question clear so ITV wouldn’t get into trouble.

Following his appearance on This Morning today, viewers raced to social media to share their admiration for the legendary actor.

As a result, one viewer said: “Warwick is a legend #ThisMorning.”

A second tweeted: “Warwick, national treasure he is lol, love him #ThisMorning.”

“#ThisMorning another reason to love @WarwickADavis,” said a third viewer.

Elsewhere, a fourth tweeted: “Warwick Davis was on This Morning talking about the Iceland frozen vegetables?!?”

