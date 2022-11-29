Warwick Davis and his family have been pictured together in a rare outing ahead of the Tenable host’s new series.

Telly fave Warwick, 52, has appeared in some of the biggest film franchises in cinema history.

But alongside his performances in the likes of Star Wars and Harry Potter, Warwick also memorably played the titular lead role in 1988 fantasy adventure Willow.

Now that much-loved film has inspired a new small screen spin off.

And Warwick was joined by his family for a Hollywood screening of the update ahead of it being available for streaming from tomorrow (Wednesday November 30).

Warwick Davis has enjoyed a hugely successful film career, as well as being the host of Tenable (Credit: ITV)

Warwick Davis and family step out in Hollywood

Warwick’s wife Sammy, 51, their daughter Annabelle, 25, and son Harrison, 19, were all present for Monday’s (November 28) preview.

It took place at The Magic Castle in California, a private chateau-style club for magicians.

Warwick looked sharp in a navy velvet suit and crisp white shirt open at neck as he posed with his family on the red carpet.

A clubhouse fit to be the subject of a film, never mind host a screening (Credit: Instagram)

Annabelle – who, like Harrison, acts too – also shared a behind the scenes look at the event on her Instagram Stories.

She gave fans a glimpse of the dark wood panelled interiors of the Franklin Avenue building which is a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument.

Furthermore, many of Warwick’s co-stars – such as Ellie Bamber – also turned up for the screening.

Warwick Davis and wife Sammy have been married for 31 years (Credit: Shutterstock)

How Warwick Davis met his wife

Sam and Warwick met on the set of the original Willow production.

She was 16 and the daughter of Willow co-star Peter Burroughs when meeting 17-year-old lead actor Warwick.

They dated and wed in 1991, going on to have Annabelle and Harrison.

However, Warwick has previously revealed how his family gathered at her hospital bedside, worrying she might not survive emergency surgery due to a sepsis infection.

He recalled Sam’s 2019 struggle earlier this year: “It’s so hard to see someone you love more than anything in the world fighting to stay alive without the strength to even roll over in bed.”

Warwick Davis smiles alongside his family at Willow showing (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘We never take life for granted now’

Furthermore, Warwick also detailed the traumatic toll Sam’s illness had on him.

Warwick went on: “I broke down every night thinking that this terrible illness that came out of nowhere might take my soulmate away from me.”

He added: “We never take life for granted now, living each day as if it were our last.”

Willow is available to stream on Disney+ from tomorrow, Wednesday November 30 2022.

