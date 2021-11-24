Walking with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Two: Who is his partner and why did he leave Radio 1?

In BBC Two’s Walking with Nick Grimshaw, the presenter and DJ reflects on his career, growing up gay and plans for starting a family – but who is his partner?

Nick recently stepped down from his Radio 1 job after 14 years.

But why did he leave?

How old is Nick, and what’s he up to next?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Nick Grimshaw walks to Amble Pier on the Northumberland Coast (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox star Nick Grimshaw: What’s next as he exits Radio 1?

Nick Grimshaw partner – what is Nick famous for?

Nick Grimshaw – also known as Grimmy – is best known for being a radio presenter.

He has hosted a variety of shows on BBC Radio 1, most famously the coveted Breakfast Show and Drivetime Show slots.

He is also known as a TV presenter.

Among other things, Nick has hosted The Album Chart Show, Glastonbury coverage, Sweat the Small Stuff, and The BRIT Awards.

In 2015, he was a judge on the 12th series of The X Factor, but did not return for another series as a result of his schedule.

He has been a sofa-surfer on Celebrity Gogglebox ever since 2019.

Nick takes part with his niece Liv Grimshaw.

This week, he hosts Walking with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Two.

Why did Nick leave Radio 1?

On 30 June 2021, Nick Grimshaw announced he would be leaving Radio 1 after 14 years on air.

His final show on the station was on 12 August 2021.

Vick Hope and Jordan North took over as co-hosts on the network.

At the time, Nick said: “My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true.

“But over the last few months I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about my future.

“I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on.”

Speaking on his show on Wednesday afternoon, Grimmy said the decision came after “the most surreal, weirdest 18 months of life ever [because of Covid]”.

He added: “You take stock in times like this and you look at your life. I looked at mine and I wanted to make that change.”

Nick on Warkworth beach (Credit: BBC Two)

Read more: Nick Grimshaw hosts last BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show

How old is he and where is he from?

Nicholas Peter Andrew Grimshaw was born on August 14 1984 in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

He is currently 37 years of age.

Nick Grimshaw partner – is he married?

Nick Grimshaw is in a relationship with dancer and model Meshach ‘Mesh’ Henry.

They’ve been together since October 2018 – that’s more than three years!

The couple live in Stoke Newington in North London, with their two dogs.

During Walking with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Two, Nick shares his dream to adopt kids with his partner sooner rather than later.

He says: “I don’t know when that will be but I hope soon.

“I think I’d love to have kids and have my own family.

“It’s definitely something me and my boyfriend have spoken about and whether or not we’d have a surrogate or we’d have them biologically or if we’d adopt.”

Nick added: “I think the adoption route is the one that we’ve leant towards.”

He believes there are “so many kids out there who need a home and need a loving family”.

Nick concluded: “We could do that. I’d love to adopt and provide that sanctuary for somebody or a few somebodies.”

Nick Grimshaw and partner Meshach Henry attend the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 (Credit: Splash)

Walking with Nick Grimshaw on BBC Two

The presenter and DJ escapes for a revitalising walk along the Northumberland coast and reflects on his career, growing up and plans for starting a family

Nick Grimshaw reveals he isn’t someone who’s used to living in the moment.

But, now that he’s quit his daily breakfast show, he has more time on his hands to reflect on life.

Life after Radio 1 is at the forefront of Nick’s mind as he walks seven miles and explores Warkworth and Amble in Northumberland.

He discusses growing up as a gay teenager and the impact this had on his family.

Nick also reveals that he and his partner now plan to adopt children.

Walking with Nick Grimshaw airs on Wednesday November 24 2021 at 7pm on BBC Two.

Do you miss Nick Grimshaw on BBC Radio 1? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.