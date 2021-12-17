Walk The Line viewers fumed at Alesha Dixon after her ABBA comment
Walk The Line viewers fume at Alesha Dixon over ‘ridiculous’ remark after contestant’s performance

Dissing ABBA?!

By Paul Hirons

Walk The Line viewers fumed at Alesha Dixon during last night’s penultimate show (Thursday December 16) after she made a shock comment to a contestant.

ITV’s talent show is drawing to a close and last night and once again the judge, 43, didn’t mince her words.

Alesha took Jamie to task last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Alesha Dixon say on Walk The Line last night?

The reigning champ – Nadiah Adu-Gyamfi – took on four new challengers.

Vincent Bugozi, Jamie Hannah, Chanel Hayes and Luke Burr all had a shot at taking her down.

Jamie decided to have a go at ABBA tune, The Winner Takes It All, but gave it his own spin.

Read more: Walk The Line viewers all have same complaint over Dawn French as judge

Despite some positive comments from the judges, Alesha – who was judging remotely – wasn’t having any of it.

“I don’t mean to put a dampener on proceedings, but I wasn’t particularly keen on the song choice,” she said.

“For me, it did feel a little bit dated, and I struggled to invest in the emotion of the song.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to lambast Alesha for dissing Jamie… and pop legends, ABBA.

One said: “Those ridiculous comments by Alesha Dixon would have been enough for me to vote for Jamie Hannah, even if he hadn’t given an excellent performance of a fabulous version of ‘The Winner Takes It All’.”

Another added: “Alesha Dixon calling ABBA “dated”… GURL PLS.”

One viewer commented: “#WalkTheLine Jamie should win tonight, he has an incredible voice, how can Alesha say an ABBA song is dated, ABBA will never be dated!”

A third shared a gif of a woman grimacing, and captioned: “Well, Alesha being blunt as per #WalkTheLine.”

However, some viewers agreed with Alesha.

One said: “How dare this bloke turn up and murder Abba!”

Walk The Line judge Alesha Dixon
Walk The Lines viewers have criticised Alesha Dixon (Credit: ITV)

What is Alesha up to?

Alesha, who was isolating at home for the second night in a row, has drawn criticism from some fans for her blunt comments throughout the series.

In fact, some have claimed that she’s trying to be the new Simon Cowell.

Read more: Walk The Line viewers divided over Alesha Dixon’s ‘harsh’ criticism as judge

One said on Twitter after Wednesday’s show (December 15): “Alesha trying to be Simon Cowell with a critical opinion about everyone! #WalkTheLine #AleshaDixon.”

