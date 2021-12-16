Walk The Line viewers have called out Alesha Dixon for her “harsh” criticism on the show.

The 43-year-old musician joins Craig David, Gary Barlow and Dawn French on the judging panel of the new ITV programme.

However, some viewers were far from impressed with Alesha‘s comments last night (December 15).

Walk The Line viewers have criticised Alesha Dixon (Credit: ITV)

Walk The Line judge Alesha Dixon

In the fourth episode of Simon Cowell’s latest series, Alesha was forced to judge from her home following a COVID scare.

Host Maya Jama explained: “Alesha has to stay at home today because she’s come into close contact with a COVID case.”

Speaking to Alesha, the presenter asked: “What have you got on your feet?”

Alesha then went on to show a pair of comfortable slippers.

“I knew she wouldn’t waste time on the heels,” Maya joked.

Meanwhile, the show also saw contestant Ella Rothwell cash out of the competition with a whopping £40,000.

But it was Alesha’s judging that caught the attention of some viewers.

Alesha appeared from her home last night (Credit: ITV)

Following a performance from Deco, the star had some honest criticism for the band.

She told the five-piece: “Congratulations on a fantastic opening to the show, it’s never easy to go first.

“Vocally I’m not sure if it was stronger than Ella. So, personally I’m not sure if I think you guys are true contenders, even though I still appreciated that performance and how magical you guys are together on stage.”

How did Walk The Line viewers respond?

However, some viewers believed that Alesha was a little “harsh” – and compared her to Simon Cowell!

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Alesha trying to be Simon Cowell with a critical opinion about everyone! #WalkTheLine #AleshaDixon.”

Another complained: “Alesha clearly Simon’s spokesperson with that guff #WalkTheLine.”

A third added: “Where does Alesha get off criticising singers #WalkTheLine.”

“Harsh words from Alesha #WalkTheLine,” a fourth tweeted, while a fifth stated: “Jesus Alesha is no fun #WalkTheLine.”

Another posted: “Does Alesha know what she’s talking about. She’s not a one trick pony & a risk taker. She’s sang a safe ballad every night Alesha!! #WalkTheLine.”

Alesha trying to be Simon Cowell with a critical opinion

Meanwhile, others agreed with Alesha’s comments.

One praised the judge, saying: “Agree with Alesha, he was great but it didn’t have that big moment #WalkTheLine.”

A second viewer added: “Love watching Walk The Line with these four judges in. Can’t wait to watch it tonight.”

