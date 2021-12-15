Walk The Line viewers all have same complaint over Dawn French as judge

Walk The Line viewers all have the same complaint about Dawn French
TV

Dawn divided opinion

By Paul Hirons

Walk The Line is almost halfway through its run, with Dawn French as one of the judges.

But viewers are all complaining about the same thing – and it centres around the legendary comedian’s appearance on the panel.

Dawn on Walk The Line (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Walk The Line last night with Dawn French?

Reining champ Ella Rothwell took on a new set of challengers last night (Tuesday December 14).

Daniel, Abz and Lisa-Marie took to the stage to perform, alongside boyband Raynes.

And it was Raynes who got through to the final vote with Ella once again.

Read more: Viewers accuse Walk The Line of ‘fix’ after Ella wins again

Ella choose to walk the line at the end, and wouldn’t you just know it – she survived another night.

But Ella’s third win in a row was the least thing on viewers’ minds.

Attention turned to Dawn – who is making her debut as primetime talent show judge. And some viewers thought she was out of her depth.

How did viewers react?

Viewers took to Twitter to share their opinion on Dawn’s inclusion on the panel, with some thinking that her inexperience when it comes to judging music sets her back.

One said: “I think Cheryl would [have] been better on the judging panel rather than Dawn French.

“Cheryl gets on well with Alesha. Dawn just doesn’t fit as she knows nothing about music. #walktheline.”

Another added: “#WalkTheLine someone please explain how Dawn French [who’s] not from a singing background is able to pass comment on singing.”

A third commented: “#WalkTheLine what does Dawn French know about music?”

Ella once again prevailed (Credit: ITV)

Mixed reaction from fans

The show has so far received a mixed reaction from fans.

After Monday night’s show, some thought Ella’s second night as champ was “fixed”.

Read more: Dawn French delights fans with ‘Mr Whippy’ hair makeover

Why? Fans thought there was something fishy about the fact that viewers were unable to vote from home.

“Definitely a fix, that’s why viewers can’t vote. #WalkTheLine,” one fan said on Twitter.

Walk The Line continues until Friday December 17 on ITV

