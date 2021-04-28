Volunteer roles at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home are pretty hard to come by, but if Paul O’Grady has inspired you to spend your time helping our four-legged friends, then here’s how to apply!

The much-loved presenter returns to our screens in For The Love of Dogs tonight (April 28).

And what most tune in for is the endearing relationship he builds with the animals that find themselves in the home.

Have you got what it takes to be a volunteer at Battersea? If so, here’s what you’ll need to do!

How can I volunteer at Battersea?

The Battersea website states that it’s an organisation supported and enhanced by its dedicated volunteers.

If you want to become one, it’s time to think about how much time you could dedicate to the unpaid role once the pandemic is over.

Battersea Dogs and Cats Home has three different centres that are supported by 700 volunteers.

So you could find yourself working at the Battersea HQ in London, the Old Windsor branch in Berkshire or at Brands Hatch in Kent.

As well as the animal welfare roles, volunteers help staff with office duties, represent the organisation at events and help to raise vital funds.

Plus you’re guaranteed to make a new four-legged friend along the way, just like Paul!

What criteria do I have to meet to become a volunteer?

All applicants need to be aged 18 or over.

Applicants also need to offer a minimum commitment of between three and six months depending on the role.

However, volunteers do tend to stay on much longer.

Successful applicants will be asked to attend an assessment session or interview to enable them to learn more about the role.

It’ll also be a chance for the Volunteering Team to learn more about you and why you want to volunteer – so come armed with passionate answers!

Successful applicants will then attend an induction session and all of the training relevant to the role.

It’s a competitive recruitment process and you can sign up to be alerted when new roles are advertised here.

Recruitment starts again once the pandemic lifts.

Paul O’Grady’s For The Love of Dogs airs tonight (April 28) at 8pm on ITV.

